In pictures: The finalists of Scotland's Home of the Year 2023
- Published
The winner of Scotland's Home of the Year will be revealed on Monday.
The popular BBC Scotland TV series has selected six regional finalists for the 2023 award.
This year's search showcased a variety of home styles including quirky conversions, grand designs, period renovations and bijou pads.
The winner will be announced in a special programme on Monday on BBC One Scotland at 20:30.
Kirklee Mansion, Glasgow
An Edwardian renovation in Glasgow's West End is home to Jason, John and their Dalmatian, Mitzi Belle. Originally three separate townhouses, the impressive property is now split to form single level apartments with Kirklee Mansion sitting on the first floor.
Snowdrop House, Aberdeenshire
Snowdrop House is a contemporary new build just outside St Cyrus. This modernist building in the middle of the countryside is home to property developer Ross. Split over two floors, Snowdrop House has a box-like design with multiple views to the surrounding location.
The Old Manse, Auchterarder
Dating from the mid-19th Century, The Old Manse is a beautiful, sandstone period property which is home to Kelly, Michel and their three children. Kelly lovingly restored the period property with an interior inspired by British textile designer William Morris.
The Old Train House, Edinburgh
The Old Train house lay empty for ten years before Christina and husband Ben transformed it into a family home. Inside their eclectic tastes can be seen as well as their desire to be sustainable with second hand furnishing. There are nods to the building's past including graffiti on the garden walls, giving it a unique style.
Manor House, Peebles
Home to Megan, Mike and their children, Manor House dates back to the 16th century. When the couple found the property it was dilapidated with holes in the roof and damp throughout. Nestled in the countryside, the home is full of salvaged items including an old science bench as a kitchen island and stunning wallpaper.
Lochbay, Isle of Skye
From the Highlands and Islands region Lochbay is an historic croft house, home to Denise and Bob. Requiring extensive renovation, they instantly fell in love with Lochbay and the incredible location. At various points, the walls are four feet thick and as well as cosy, welcoming interiors, the home also has a quirky garden room.
The final of Scotland's Home of the Year is on BBC One Scotland at 20:30 on Monday 26 June.