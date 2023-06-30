Your pictures of Scotland: 23 to 30 June

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 23 and 30 June.

Frank Urban
Frank Urban said this view of the ferry leaving Oban was "stunning".
Victor Tregubov
Victor Tregubov, of Glasgow, took this picture of hungry gulls on the Black Isle.
George Burgess
George Burgess, of Inverness said: "Sea kayaking under the Bow Fiddle Rock at Cullen in perfect conditions, surrounded by attentive seabirds."
Stewart Paul
Stewart Paul, of Cruden Bay, took this picture of drummers from the Buchan Peterson Pipe Band, practising prior to competing in the European Pipe Band Championships in Aberdeen.
Paul Kelbie
Paul Kelbie, of Longforgan in Perth and Kinross, said: "Midnight climb of Ben Lomond to catch the sunrise."
Kevin Walsh
Kevin Walsh, of Musselburgh in East Lothian, captured this shot of a gull - adding there had been "lovely" sunsets in the area this week.
Thomas Tyrrell
Thomas Tyrrell, of Auchterarder in Perth and Kinross, said: "We saw this large hairy armadillo on a family trip to Edinburgh Zoo. We all loved that it looks like it's playing an invisible piano! What a smile!"
Theo Clarke
Theo Clarke, of Glasgow, took this picture from his tent on the Isle of Skye, looking at the Black Cuillins.
Mark Hughes
Mark Hughes took this picture of Sandwood Bay, Sutherland, on the far north-west coast of mainland Scotland.
Janina Dolny
Janina Dolny, of Edinburgh, said: "I was amused by this crafty cow sculpture who looked as though he was on a "sit-down strike" during a downpour at the Royal Highland Show last weekend!"
Eswyl Fell
Eswyl Fell took this picture on her walk to the new Seafarers Memorial statue in Wick, which was created by sculptor Alan Herriot Beattie to commemorate all those lost at sea.
Angela Rattray
Angela Rattray, of Bonnybridge, said: "The Hydro on an unusually warm night, after seeing an enjoyable gig."
Chris Glasbey
Chris Glasbey, of Fife, took this picture on the Isle of May in the Firth of Forth and said: "Good to see the puffins have plenty of sand eels this year!"
Dave Hatton
Dave Hatton, of Fife, took this picture of the Forth Bridge and said: "I am always looking for unusual pictures of the famous bridge. A particularly low tide revealed the bottom of the light tower on the old ferry slipway."
Craig Bowman
Craig Bowman said: "I stopped the car in Crammond, Edinburgh, on the way home from playing football on Monday night, when I saw the sky seeming to catch fire."
John Williamson
John Williamson said: "This is my dog Murphy and I found him like this when I was fishing. Not sure how it happened, but I was very grateful to get a photo of him and his new chum."
Colin sales
Colin Sales, of Paisley, took this picture on a footbridge over the A737 near Kilbarchan, Renfrewshire, looking at the sun rising over the Campsie Fells.
Alison Lewis
Alison Lewis, of Perth, said: "Snail mail. Posting a letter this evening and came across this wee fella on the postbox."
Kenny Fotheringham
Kenny Fotheringham, of Kincardine, took this picture at Findhorn beach, Moray.
Kelly MacLean
Kelly MacLean took this picture of a jellyfish on Gullane Beach, East Lothian.
Malcolm Gillies
Malcolm Gillies took this picture of the Sir Walter Scott and said: "I wanted to get a photo of this beautiful steamship on Loch Katrine. I took a shot from the loch side, then walked up Ben A'an to get an aerial shot. It was a very hot day!"
Rosie McGeachan
Rosie McGeachan took this picture at the Glasgow Mela, at Kelvingrove Park.
Bonnie Mitchell
Bonnie Mitchell, of Lancashire, took this picture of fungi on a recent camping trip to Dumfries and Galloway.
Gerry Priest
Gerry Priest took this picture at Pittenweem in Fife.
Micheal Diamond
Michael Diamond took this picture at Aberdeen beach and said: "Now this must be the ultimate way to wake up. Could you do it? Spotted these three ladies in the North Sea at Aberdeen Beach at 04:30am, welcoming in the new day on my way home from work."
Leanne Stuart
Leanne Stuart, of Dundee, said: "I parked up to eat my tea by the beach in Anstruther and this seagull definitely wanted one of my chips!"

