Prison GP has 'no concerns' over Nicholas Rossi's health
The doctor responsible for treating Nicholas Rossi in prison has told an extradition hearing she has no concerns about his current state of health.
Barbara Mundweil said Mr Rossi - who claims to a man called Arthur Knight - had been very ill with Covid but was "a lot better" now.
The GP told Edinburgh Sheriff Court she saw no issues with his oxygen levels.
She also felt there was no reason for his use of a wheelchair despite claims that he is not able to use his legs.
Mr Rossi is fighting extradition to the US where he is wanted in connection with an alleged rape in Utah, as well as other charges.
It has been alleged that he faked his own death in 2020 and fled from the US to the UK to evade prosecution.
He claims to be an Irish orphan called Arthur Knight but a court ruled last year that he is Nicholas Rossi.
Dr Mundweil has been his doctor since early September last year when she started work at HMP Edinburgh.
Giving evidence at his extradition hearing, Dr Mundweil said she had seen CCTV footage appearing to show Mr Rossi kicking a door and then kicking a prison officer in the face.
Dr Mundweil told the court: "The door was kicked with a leg and Mr Rossi claims to be paralysed. I saw the leg in the open door."
Advocate depute Alan Cameron questioned her about Mr Rossi's use of an electric wheelchair.
Mr Cameron said: "Is it clear to you what the reason (for the wheelchair) is?"
"No," she replied.
'Strong and athletic'
Dr Mundweil examined Mr Rossi's legs and said they appeared to be normal and did not look like those of a paraplegic.
She said: "I ran my hands over them and they felt strong and athletic."
She told the court she had doubts about what he told her about his medical condition and he was not an easy patient to deal with.
Dr Mundweil was also asked by Mr Cameron if she had any concerns about any major illnesses Mr Rossi may have.
"No," she responded.
The court heard Mr Rossi had complained on some occasions of being short of breath after he stopped using the oxygen mask he has been frequently seen with throughout the ongoing legal proceedings.
But when clinicians attended to Mr Rossi to check this, he displayed oxygen levels of around 97 or 98.
Dr Mundweil added: "His oxygen levels have always been satisfactory.
"A healthy person has oxygen levels of around 98 or 99.
"It was not at a level that would cause any concern."
Psychiatric problems
Defending, Mungo Bovey KC presented a series of incidents where Mr Rossi behaved in an abusive manner towards prison and healthcare staff.
He then put it to Dr Mundweil that Mr Rossi might have a personality disorder, to which she responded: "I think he might have a personality disorder."
The court also heard from Dr Angela Cogan, a psychiatrist from the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow who assessed Mr Rossi's mental health while he was a patient there in December 2021.
She said she felt he "invited" diagnoses of psychiatric problems, but he did not appear to have any symptoms of mental health issues.
Mr Rossi was arrested and detained while he was being treated for Covid-19 at the hospital in December 2021, in connection with an alleged rape in Utah.
The hearing, before Sheriff Norman McFadyen, continues.