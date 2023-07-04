Honours of Scotland: Order of service for King's thanksgiving service Published 5 minutes ago

Image source, Historic Environment Scotland

King Charles II will be presented with the Honours of Scotland in a national service of thanksgiving and dedication.

The service will take place at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh at 14:15 on Wednesday.

Coverage of the day's events begins on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 13:30.

We've got the full guide to how the day unfolds here but read on for the full, unabridged details of the ceremony as listed in the official order of service.

Procession of the Honours of Scotland

All stand as they are able for the procession of the Honours of Scotland

The Elizabeth Sword borne by Dame Katherine Grainger DBE

The Sceptre borne by Lady Dorrian, Lord Justice Clerk

The Crown borne by The Duke of Hamilton and Brandon

When the Honours of Scotland have been placed on the Honours Table all shall be seated.

Arrival of their majesties the King and Queen

Their Majesties The King and Queen, accompanied by Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, will be received at the West Door by the Minister of St Giles', the Dean of His Majesty's Chapel Royal in Scotland and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will be conducted into the Cathedral by Rothesay Herald, and Their Majesties The King and The Queen will be conducted into the Cathedral by the Lord Lyon, where they will take their places in the Royal Procession.

All who are able shall stand for the Royal Procession.

Royal Procession

The State Trumpeters of the Household Calvary

Balmoral Flourishes by Paul Mealor. Specially composed for today's service.

When The King and Queen are seated all shall sit.

Introit: Let the people praise thee, O GodNoel de Jongh

Welcome and call to worship: (The Reverend Calum I. MacLeod, Minister of St Giles' Cathedral)

All shall stand as they are able and sing

Psalm 24

Ye gates, lift up your heads on high;

ye doors that last for aye,

be lifted up, that so the King

of glory enter may.

But who of glory is the King?

The mighty Lord is this;

*even that same Lord that great in might

and strong in battle is.

Ye gates, lift up your heads; ye doors,

doors that do last for aye,

be lifted up, that so the King

of glory enter may.

But who is he that is the King,

the King of glory? who is this?

*The Lord of Hosts, and none but he,

The King of glory is.

Coda:

Alleluia! alleluia!

alleluia! alleluia! alleluia!

Amen, amen, amen.

*The last two lines of each verse are repeated.

Psalm 24: 7-10. The Scottish Psalter 1929. Tune: St George's (Edinburgh)

Prayer: (Led by the Very Reverend Professor David Fergusson, Dean of the Chapel Royal and Dean of the Order of the Thistle)

From the rising of the sun to its setting, the Lord's name is to be praised.

Let us pray.

All shall be seated.

Eternal and ever blessed God, worthy of praise from every mouth, of confession from every tongue, of worship from every creature, is your glorious name. You sustain our world by your power, your compassion is over all your works, and your mercies never cease. Glory be to you, Creator of all life.

God of faithful people in all times and places, today we lift up our hearts in gratitude for your steadfast love and goodness. You have given us a garland instead of ashes, the oil of gladness instead of mourning, the mantle of praise instead of a faint spirit. Glory be to you, Giver of all good gifts.

God of all creation, in Christ you gave us a new commandment that we should love one another, even as you love us. Give us grace, we ask you, always to love one another, through the same Jesus Christ in whose words we pray together saying:

Our Father, who art in heaven,

hallowed be thy name;

thy kingdom come;

thy will be done;

on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread

And forgive us our trespasses,

as we forgive those who trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation;

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom, the power, and the glory

For ever and ever. Amen.

Old Testament Reading: (The First Minister, The Rt. Hon. Humza Yousaf MSP)

Psalm 19: 1-6

The heavens are telling the glory of God,

and the firmament proclaims his handiwork.

Day to day pours forth speech,

and night to night declares knowledge.

There is no speech, nor are there words;

their voice is not heard; yet their voice goes out through all the earth,

and their words to the end of the world.

In the heavens he has set a tent for the sun,

which comes out like a bridegroom from his wedding canopy,

and like a strong man runs its course with joy.

Its rising is from the end of the heavens,

and its circuit to the end of them;

and nothing is hidden from its heat.

Gaelic Psalm: 'And I Shall Dwell in God's House' (Sung by Joy Dunlop)

Dhomh dheasaich bòrd air beul mo nàmh:

Le ola dh'ung mo cheann;

Cur thairis tha mo chopan fòs,

aig meud an làin a th' ann.

Ach leanaidh math os tròcair rium,

An cian a bhios mi beò;

Is còmhnaicheam an àros Dhè,

Ri fad mo rè 's mo lò.

For me you prepared a table before my enemy

With oil you have anointed my head;

Overflowing is my cup yet

Due to the amount of fullness it contains.

But goodness and mercy shall follow me

For as long as I shall live;

And I shall dwell in God's house

For the length of my existence and days.

Music: Paul Mealor

Text: Psalm 23. Gaelic Translation: Iain D. Urchardan

Composed for today's service

Gospel Reading (Christine De Luca, Former Edinburgh Makar and an Elder of the Church of Scotland) From Murdoch Nisbet's New Testament (1520), the first translation into Scots. Matthew 5: 1-12

And Jesus seand the pepile, went up into an hill: and quhen he was set, his discipilis com to him:

and he opnyt his mouth, and tauchte tham, and said,

Blessit be pure men in spirit: for the kingdom of heuenis is tharis.

Blessit be myld men: for thai sal weld the erde.

Blessit be thai that murnis: for thai salbe confortit.

Blessit be thai that hungris and threstis richtwisnes: for thai salbe fulfillit.

Blessit be merciful men: for thai sal get mercy.

Blessit be thai that ar of clene hart: for thai sal se God.

Blessit be peciabile men: for thai salbe callit Goddis childir.

Blessit be thai that suffiris persecutioun for richtwisnes: for the kingdom of heuenis is tharis.

Ye salbe blessit quhen men sal curse you, and sal persew you, and sal say al euil aganis you leand, for me. Joy ye, and be ye glaid; for your mede is plentuous in heuenis: for sa thai haue persewit alsa prophetis that war before you.

And seeing the multitudes, Jesus went up into a mountain: and when he was set, his disciples came unto him: and

he opened his mouth, and taught them, saying,

Blessed are the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.

Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth.

Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.

Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy.

Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.

Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God. Blessed are they which are persecuted for

righteousness' sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely,

for my sake. Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets

which were before you.

'Soay' from The Lost Songs of St KildaTraditional arr. Rebecca Dale

Nicola Benedetti & The Honours of Scotland Ensemble

Sermon (The Right Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland)

Anthem: Psalm 104 (Sung by the Choir)

My soul give praise unto the Lord of heaven,

In majesty and honour clothed;

The earth he made will not be moved,

The seas he made to be its robe. Give praise.

The waters rise above the highest mountain,

And flow down to the vales and leas;

At springs, wild asses quench their thirst,

And birds make nest amid the trees.

The trees the Lord has made are full of vigour,

The fir tree is a home for storks;

Wild goats find refuge in the hills,

From foes the conies shelter in the rocks.

My soul give praise unto the Lord of heaven,

In majesty and honour clothed;

The earth he made will not be moved,

The seas he made to be its robe. Give praise.

O Lord, how manifold is your creation,

All things in wisdom you provide;

You give your riches to the earth,

And to the sea so great and wide.

You take your creatures' breath and life is ended,

Your breath goes forth and life begins;

Your hand renews the face of earth,

Your praise my whole life I will sing.

My soul give praise unto the Lord of heaven,

In majesty and honour clothed;

The earth he made will not be moved,

The seas he made to be its robe. Give praise.

Music: William Lovelady, abridged and arranged for choir and organ by James Vivian with the composer's permission. Text: Psalm 104, adapted by Sam Dyer.

Presentation of the Honours of Scotland to His Majesty the King

The Dean shall say:

In this ceremony, we present the Honours of Scotland and the Elizabeth Sword to our King. Held in Edinburgh Castle, these have been brought today to the High Kirk of Edinburgh. The Elizabeth Sword, the Sceptre, and the Crown are Royal symbols. As we offer these to The King, we celebrate the peace and unity of our land and its people, and together we dedicate ourselves anew to serving the common good of our nation.

All shall stand as they are able and remain standing for the presentation of the Honours.

Psalm 36

All shall sing

Thy mercy, Lord, is in the heavens;

thy truth doth reach the clouds:

thy justice is like mountains great;

thy judgements deep as floods:

THE ELIZABETH SWORD

Dame Katherine Grainger DBE: By the symbol of this Sword, we pledge our loyalty, entrusting you to defend our laws, and to uphold justice and peace in our land.

The King: In receiving this Sword, I so promise by God's help.

The Dean: 'Let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.' May God give us grace to seek what is just and right.

All shall sing

Lord, all creation thou dost keep.

How precious is thy grace!

Therefore in shadow of thy wings

we all our trust shall place.

THE SCEPTRE

Lady Dorrian: By the symbol of this Sceptre, we pledge our loyalty, entrusting you to seek the prosperity of this nation, the Commonwealth, and the whole earth.

The King: In receiving this Sceptre, I so promise by God's help.

The Dean: 'The earth is the Lord's and all that is in it, the world and those who live in it.' May God give us grace to seek the welfare of all.

All shall sing

We with the bounty of thy house

shall be well satisfied;

from rivers of thy pleasures thou

wilt drink to us provide.

THE CROWN

The Duke of Hamilton and Brandon: By the symbol of this Crown, we pledge our loyalty, entrusting you to reign as our King in the service of all your people.

The King: In receiving this Crown, I so promise by God's help.

The Dean: 'What does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God?' May God give us grace to follow in this way.

All shall sing

Because of life the fountain pure

remains alone with thee;

and in that purest light of thine

we clearly light shall see.

Tune: London New; Melody from Scottish Psalter, 1635

After the Honours of Scotland have been returned to the Honours Table, all shall be seated.

Prayer for the King (The Most Reverend Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church) This traditional prayer is attributed to St Columba.

Lord Jesus Christ, who from everlasting rules over all earthly governors; we beseech you to strengthen our gracious Sovereign, King Charles, for the duties of the high estate to which you have called him. Exalt him that he may hold the Sceptre of salvation; enrich him with such gifts of your mercy as shall bring him holiness; and grant to him by your inspiration even so to rule his people in meekness and humility, as you did cause Solomon to obtain a kingdom of peace.

May he be ever subject to you in fear, and fight for you in quietness; may he be protected by your shield, and remain ever victorious without warfare. And grant that the nations may keep faith with him, and that his counsellors in all his dominions may have peace and love charity. Establish his government in strength and righteousness; and in your mercy bestow upon him a kingdom without end, that he may rejoice to glorify you, who lives and reigns with the Eternal Father, together with the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.

Song of Thanksgiving and Dedication(Sung by Karen Cargill with the Ayoub Sisters)

We thocht, fan it wis Springtime

nae sun could be sae bright.

We thocht fan it wis Simmer

nae day culd be sae licht.

We thocht fan it wis hairst

there was nae purer gawd.

And Winter brocht mair brawness

than ere the hert culd haud.

We thought when it was springtime,

no sun could be so bright.

We thought when it was summer,

no day could be so light.

We thought when it was autumn,

there was no purer gold.

And winter's brought more beauty

than the heart could ever hold.

Commissioned for this service by The King, composed by Joanna Gill and adapted by Gordon Hay

Blessings and Greetings from Representatives of Faith and Belief Communities

Lord Almighty, we beseech you, with your favour to behold Their Most Gracious Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla, and so grace them with your Wisdom, that they may always be inclined to do your will.

(Chief Imam Dr Sayed Razawi, Director General, Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society)

May Goddess Sri Lakshmi and God Sri Venkateswara bless Your Majesties and The Royal Family with purity and unity of thoughts, words and deeds to serve and uplift the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

(Dr Srihari Vallabhajousula, Honorary Priest, Hindu Temple of Scotland, Glasgow)

Your Majesties, as neighbours in faith, we acknowledge the value of public service. We unite with people of all faiths and beliefs in thanksgiving, and in service with you for the common good. May God prolong your days with happiness and your years with well-being.

(Rabbi Moshe Rubin, Giffnock Newton Mearns Shul and Senior Rabbi in Scotland)

Namo Buddha, I supplicate the Buddhas and Bodhisattvas of the three times and ten directions to bestow Their blessings upon Your Majesties. May wisdom be your crown, compassion your sceptre and loving kindness your orb, adorned with the jewels of impartiality, humility and service, for the benefit of beings in this realm and beyond. May it be so.

(Getsulma - Ani Rinchen Khandro, Director of Kagyu Samye Dzong Edinburgh, Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Centre)

We affirm anew that 'all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights'. And today we gladly celebrate with you and with all assembled here that spirit of equality.

(Fraser Sutherland, Chief Executive, Humanist Society Scotland)

'Ye banks and braes'Robert Burns Traditional arr. John Kitchen

Sung by the National Youth Choir of Scotland Chamber Choir and conducted by Mr Mark Evans

Prayers of Intercession and Dedication (Prayers are led by The Most Reverend Leo Cushley, Archbishop of St Andrews & Edinburgh; Professor Liz Grant, member of the Church of Scotland; The Reverend Dr Amos Chewachong, minister of Newport-on-Tay Parish Church; and the Dean of His Majesty's Chapel Royal)

We pray for Their Majesties The King and Queen that you will guide their steps and direct their paths, that they may be given strength for every task, faith to sustain them through hard times and light for the way ahead; bless and sustain them in their work, and also Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, and all The Royal Family that they may be inspired by love and devotion to our common cause.

Lord in your mercy,

hear our prayer.

We pray for our nation asking that resolve and a steady purpose may be given to those who exercise responsibility on our behalf, for those who frame our laws and shape our life together, for those who keep the peace, administer justice, heal the sick, teach the young, and pursue fair commerce. Grant wisdom, skill, and a pursuit of the common good amongst all who lead us in national and local government.

Lord in your mercy,

hear our prayer.

Trusting in your love and power, we dedicate ourselves again to lives that are hopeful, cheerful, and of service to others. In the midst of doubt, let us celebrate the persistence of faith; in the face of fear, let us give thanks for the presence of hope; when confronted by anger, let us rejoice in the power of forgiveness and reconciliation.

Lord in your mercy,

hear our prayer.

We give thanks for those who have died in the faith, especially those whose lives shine bright before us in example and encouragement. Grant that we may follow them and come to share the glory of everlasting life, through Jesus Christ.

Lord in your mercy,

hear our prayer.

Amen

All will stand as they are able and sing

Hymn: Christ is made the Sure Foundation

Christ is made the sure foundation,

Christ the head and corner-stone,

chosen of the Lord and precious,

binding all the Church in one,

holy Zion's help for ever,

and her confidence alone.

Here bestow on all your servants

what they ask of you to gain,

what they gain from you for ever

with the blessèd to retain,

and hereafter in your glory

evermore with you to reign.

Praise and honour to the Father,

praise and honour to the Son,

praise and honour to the Spirit,

ever Three and ever One,

One in might and One in glory

while unending ages run.

7th or 8th century, translated by John Mason Neale (1818-1866), Tune: Westminster Abbey.

String accompaniment and verse 2 arr. Andrew Carvel, verse 3 trumpet obbligato composed Jay Capperauld

All shall be seated.

THE STONE OF DESTINY (The Lord Lyon)

The presence of the Stone of Destiny or Scone in this High Kirk of Edinburgh on this occasion is a historic moment in the life of Scotland.

Carved from the earth, this is a simple piece of stone. Yet, in its simplicity, it has precious and significant symbolism for the people of this land.

The Stone of Destiny - An Lia Fáil - is an ancient symbol of Scottish Sovereignty.

The National Anthem

All will stand as they are able and sing

God save our gracious King,

long live our noble King;

God save the King!

Send him victorious,

happy and glorious,

long to reign over us;

God save the King!

Blessing (The Moderator of the General Assembly)

The worship is over, let the service begin.

Beloved, go in peace.

And the blessing of the God of love, the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, go with you this day and for evermore. Amen.

After the Blessing the Royal Procession will follow the Clergy out of the Cathedral in the following order:

The Lyon Macer

Officers of Arms

The Bearers of the National Flag and Royal Standard

The Elizabeth Sword and escort

The Sceptre and escort

The Crown and escort

Rothesay Herald

The Lord Lyon King of Arms

THE QUEEN THE KING

The Duchess of Rothesay The Duke of Rothesay

The Lord Chamberlain The Captain-General

Members of the Royal Household in Attendance

Members of the Royal Company of Archers

An Officer of the Royal Company of Archers

The Lyon Macer and the Officers of Arms will line the West steps of the Cathedral, the Bearers of the National Flag and Royal Standard will flank the West Door, the Bearers of the Honours and escorts will proceed to theNorth Pavement.

The Clergy and the Lord Lyon will take leave of Their Majesties and Their Royal Highnesses who will return by car to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

On the departure of the Royal Party the Lord Lyon will lead the Honours of Scotland into the Signet Library, followed by the Lyon Macer and Officers of Arms and the Bearers of the National Flag and Royal Standard. A Sovereign's Escort of The King's Body Guard for Scotland (Royal Company of Archers) will remain on the inner West Steps of the Cathedral:

Recessional

March: The Call of Lochnagar Paul Mealor

Commissioned for this service by The King and performed by the Honours of Scotland Ensemble and the Fanfare

Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force

Organ Voluntary

Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 Edward Elgar

Soloists

Aaron Azunda Akugbo Trumpet

Laura Ayoub Violin

Sarah Ayoub Piano

Nicola Benedetti Violin

Karen Cargill Mezzo Soprano

Jordan English Organ

Ryan Corbett Accordion

Joy Dunlop Voice

Robert Lovie Voice

Conductors

Michael Harris St Giles' Cathedral

Mark Evans National Youth Choir of Scotland

Michael Bawtree Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Squadron Leader Richard A Murray Director of Music (RAF)

National Youth Choir of Scotland Chamber Choir

The Choir of St Giles' Cathedral

The State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry

Fanfare Trumpeters of the Band of the Royal Air Force College

The Honours of Scotland Ensemble is made up of musicians from the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and the Scottish Ballet Orchestra, representing three Scottish patronages of His Majesty The King.

Director: Stephanie Gonley SCO

Michelle Dierx SCO

Stewart Webster SBO

Marcus Barcham Stevens SCO

Emma Baird RCS

Felix Tanner SCO

Steve King SCO

Niamh Molloy SCO

Helen La Grand RCS

Adrian Bornet SCO