Your pictures of Scotland: 7 July to 14 July

Clearly beautiful: "With all the recent rain we have been getting, it made this Shasta daisy in my garden in Livingston go translucent," says Susan Ferguson. "Later in the day it went back to its usual white colour as it was a sunny day. Never seen this happen to daisies, only heard about this happening to skeleton flowers. My picture seems to be getting a lot of attention in the gardening groups I am in."