Junior doctors call off strike after new pay offer
- Published
Junior doctors in Scotland have called off a planned strike after a new pay offer from the Scottish government.
BMA Scotland said it agreed to suspend next week's strike while they consult members on the proposal for a 12.4% pay increase for 2023/24.
Alongside a pay rise of 4.5% for 2022/23, this will give a total pay increase of 17.5% over two years.
They had been due to strike between 12 and 15 July after previously rejecting a 14.5% pay rise over two years.
The BMA met with Health Secretary Michael Matheson on Friday to discuss an improved offer which the union said would now be put to its members, who will decide whether to accept it or not.
Earlier in the week, First Minister Humza Yousaf had promised to attend pay talks earlier this week in a bid to avoid the industrial action going ahead.
He had warned that a strike would be "very significant indeed" for the NHS and could would lead to "tens of thousands of cancellations of appointments".
The latest offer could end a months-long dispute over pay and working conditions.
The union has said previous pay awards for junior doctors in Scotland had delivered real-terms pay cuts of 23.5% since 2008.
The BMA has called for a 23.5% pay increase for junior doctors - fully-qualified medics who are not specialty staff doctors, consultants or GPs.
They make up 44% of the doctors in the NHS in Scotland.