In pictures: TRNSMT music festival highlights from 2023

Matty HealyPA Media
The 1975 took to the stage on Sunday to headline the last day of TRNSMT

Scotland's biggest music festival ended on a high with The 1975 closing the show on Sunday night.

After thundery showers on Saturday, music fans basked in the sunshine on Glasgow Green for the final day of the festival.

More than 80 artists played across four stages over the three-day event.

Pulp, Sam Fender, Niall Horan, George Ezra and Mimi Webb were among the highlights of the 2023 line-up.

PA Media
After the downpours, fans were dressed for the sunshine on the last day of the festival on Sunday
PA Media
Becky Hill was suited and booted in colourful sequins for her performance on Sunday
PA Media
The Kooks got the main stage crowd fired up early on Sunday afternoon.
Getty Images
Grey skies over Glasgow didn't dampen spirits on Saturday
PA Media
Saturday's headliner Sam Fender led a sing-a-long as the rain poured down
PA Media
Manchester rapper Aitch got the crowd dancing at the main stage
PA Media
Kasabian frontman Serge Pizzorno got a big welcome from Scottish fans
PA Media
Fans fly the flag on Glasgow Green on Saturday afternoon
PA/Trnsmt
Jarvis Cocker brought back the Britpop vibes with Pulp's headline slot on Friday
PA Media
Glasgow singer Josef got a big welcome on his hometown stage
PA Media
Niall Horan blew the crowd away with his set on Friday afternoon
PA Media
Hands up, who's coming back next year?

You can watch coverage of TRNSMT festival on BBC iPlayer.

All images are copyrighted.

