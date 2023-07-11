Slight rise in Scottish unemployment rate
- Published
Scotland's unemployment rate has increased slightly to 3.2%, according to new figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that an estimated 89,000 Scots adults were unemployed between March and May, up from 85,000 in the previous three months.
Scotland's unemployment rate is below the UK-wide rate, which was 4% in the latest period.
This is up up from 3.8% in the previous quarter.
The number of pay-rolled employees in Scotland is rising.
Estimates for June 2023 indicate that there were 2.44m workers on payroll in Scotland, up 24,000 on the same month last year.
Across the UK, wages have risen at a record annual pace fuelling fears that inflation will stay high for longer.
Regular pay grew by 7.3% in the March to May period from the year earlier, official figures showed, equalling the highest growth rate last month.
'Challenging outlook'
Scotland's wellbeing economy secretary Neil Gray said: "The continued near-record low unemployment rates for those aged 16 and over across Scotland are welcome and reflects the resilience of the labour market amid the challenging economic outlook and ongoing cost of living crisis.
"This is compounded by continuing high inflation and rising interest rates.
"However, the Scottish government is committed to supporting more people into work - including the disabled and those with health conditions and caring responsibilities - through employability and skills support as well as improved access to flexible working."
ONS data shows Scotland's overall employment rate is 75.1%, below the UK rate of 76%.