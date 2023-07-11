Police examine Hardeep Singh Kohli harassment claims
- Published
A chef says she will speak to detectives investigating allegations of sexual harassment against broadcaster and comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli.
Kerstin Rodgers has accused him of making unwelcome sexual advances when they were alone in her house.
Several other women have also come forward to raise concerns about his behaviour in recent years.
Mr Kohli apologised in 2020 for making women feel "intimidated, undermined and undervalued".
It followed an investigation by the Times which described how 16 people had raised concerns about him.
The newspaper reported earlier this month that more women have now come forward with similar allegations, which it said took the total number to 24.
It led one of the Edinburgh Fringe's largest venues - the Pleasance - to announce it was banning Mr Kohli for life after previously hosting performances by him.
Police Scotland has confirmed it is investigating the new allegations.
Ms Rodgers, who first accused Mr Kohli of inappropriate behaviour three years ago, said she had received an email from the force asking if they could interview her.
She told BBC Scotland that she would speak to officers "on behalf of other women who perhaps don't feel like they can go public".
Ms Rodgers added: "I do feel that something needs to be done about his behaviour".
The food author and blogger has said that Mr Kohli arranged to come to her home to help her prepare a curry for a supper club she was organising in 2009.
She said she was immediately left feeling "intimidated and vulnerable" when he took his top off while cooking, started rubbing his chest, appeared to attempt to kiss her and asked her to perform a sexual act on him.
'I managed to de escalate the situation'
Ms Rodgers added: "Fortunately I managed to de escalate the situation and turn it into a joke and then he behaved more normally.
"I managed to handle it but there's a lot of much younger women who wouldn't be able to handle it, who would be much more intimidated by a large, famous man sexually harassing them."
Mr Kohli has presented several programmes for the BBC and other broadcasters, and was runner up in the 2006 edition of Celebrity Masterchef.
He also appeared as a reporter on the BBC's One Show but was suspended for six months in 2009 - the same year as the incident with Ms Rodgers is alleged to have happened - over claims of inappropriate behaviour towards a female researcher.
He did not appear on the programme again but continued to present BBC radio programmes before the broadcaster cut all ties with him in 2020.
He was also a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.
Another woman, Laura McConnell, said she had reported Mr Kohli to the police after he allegedly "bombarded" her with unwanted texts and calls which were often sexual in nature.
Her allegations were investigated by officers who said no further action would be taken. Ms McConnell said their decision was very disappointing.
She said Mr Kohli first contacted her on social media to discuss memories about their shared school, despite him being several years older than her.
They discovered they had the same favourite teacher, and Mr Kohli offered to put her in touch with him over lunch.
However he then offered to cook dinner for her at his house instead.
Ms McConnell told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "That was the first sign where I thought this maybe isn't quite right.
"To ask someone over to your house and to be alone to cook for them - I thought that was quite strong."
She said he then phoned her and "almost immediately became very, very sexual - quite explicit".
Ms McConnell said she was "bombarded" with lots of texts and phone calls for the next year.
"I had to fob him off, but he would be very, very persistent in wanting my attention," she added.
"Many people might ask why I didn't block him, but at the time I just thought 'has he done anything wrong, is it just me, have I overreacted?'"
What has Mr Kohli said?
Mr Kohli issued a statement on social media in 2020 in response to the allegations of inappropriate conduct against him.
It said: "I have been reluctant to make a statement regarding the allegations against me.
"This is primarily because I fundamentally believe every person should have the platform and space to say what they feel needs to be said.
"Any offer of context, explanation or alternative narrative would diminish their words and that is something I did not want to do.
"It is now clear to me that my actions and words made women feel intimidated, undermined and undervalued.
"For this, I apologise unreservedly and can only hope to live a life of greater understanding."