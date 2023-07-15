Scotland's papers: Airport luggage scam and dangerous cladding search

Scotland's papers: Airport luggage scam and dangerous cladding searchPublished20 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, News that the Scottish government wants to appoint a firm to inspect all high-rise flats that are likely to have dangerous cladding and fire safety issues is the main story in The Scotsman. Ministers have been accused of moving slowly over the issue given the time that's passed since the Grenfell tragedy in London.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with the story of an Austrian student who faced a demand of £2,750 for the return of mislaid bag after being told to leave paperwork for the luggage at an unmanned desk in the city's airport.Image caption, The Daily Express leads with news that Scotland's top law officer has ordered a review of how diversion from prosecution is used in sex crime cases. The process involves referring alleged offenders to social work for support or treatment rather than trying them in court and has faced recent criticism.Image caption, The National reports that Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has claimed efforts to decriminalise drug possession in Scotland are about starting a "constitutional battle" and not tackling the drugs deaths crisis.Image caption, The i newspaper leads on a story about "'toxic' levels of lead in school drinking water". It reports the results of its four-month investigation, saying "few councils in England know which schools have lead pipes".Image caption, The front of the Daily Mail focuses on the challenges being faced by holiday makers heading for mainland Europe this summer. "Families are facing a summer holiday meltdown amid strikes, punishing heatwaves, and price rises," the paper reports. It writes that "millions of families are now questioning whether an increasingly costly foreign break is worthwhile".Image caption, UK government plans for English school guidelines on the issue of transgender pupils appear on the front of the Daily Telegraph - guidance will be published next week.Image caption, Rock star Sir Rod Stewart donating £2500 to a struggling family is the lead story in the Daily Record.Image caption, The prospect of a full Spice Girls reunion and the group headlining next year's Glastonbury festival dominates the front page of the Scottish Sun.Image caption, The death of a Broughty Ferry nurse from cancer is the focus of Saturday's Courier.Image caption, Fines for drivers who go into new bus lanes in Aberdeen is the lead story in the city's Evening Express.Image caption, A court story about a student who was found with child abuse pictures is the main story in the Dundee Evening Telegraph.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with news that a woman has died almost two months after she lost her husband following a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a villa in Spain. Mary Somerville, 39, was discovered next to Jaime Carsi, 40, at a holiday home in Majorca on 6 May.Related Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.