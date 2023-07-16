Scotland's papers: Sarwar rejects drugs law change and Ewing tributes

Scotland's papers: Sarwar rejects drugs law change and Ewing tributesPublished45 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Tributes to SNP politician Winnie Ewing at a memorial service in Inverness on Saturday are the focus of the Sunday National. Known famously as Madame Ecosse, the 93-year-old former MP, MEP, and MSP died last month. Former first minister Alex Salmond told the service that Mrs Ewing was "the true radical spirit of Scotland".Image caption, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar believes Scotland has enough legislative powers to deal with the country's drugs deaths crisis, reports the Scotland on Sunday. The position puts him at odds with the SNP and some campaigners, the paper reports.Image caption, The Herald on Sunday carries claims from SNP insiders that Angus MacNeil could be expelled from the party after not taking up an offer to rejoin the party's Westminster group. The Na h-Eileanan an Iar MP had the whip removed for a week after being involved in a clash with the SNP's chief whip in Westminster.Image caption, The Sunday Mail front page features the comments of a 17-year-old who watched her alleged attacker dealt with by a diversion from prosecution order instead of going to court.Image caption, The Sunday Post leads with the story of a pregnant woman who went for a private scan after the NHS turned her away and then found both she and her baby needed urgent treatment.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday leads on a story about Prince George, saying he "will not be expected to serve in the military before becoming king", something which would break with centuries of tradition. It quotes a "long-time friend of George's father, Prince William", who says: "In theory, there is nothing to stop George from pursuing a career as an astronaut".Image caption, The Prince of Wales has bought an electric scooter to get around his estates, the Scottish Sun on Sunday reports.Image caption, The Daily Express reports Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch has formally signed a treaty, agreed in March, to join a Indo-Pacific trade group which the UK government estimates could lead to a £1.7 billion boost to British exports to other countries in the group.Related Internet LinksAberdeen Evening ExpressDaily StarScottish Daily ExpressDaily Mail OnlineThe NationalThe TimesThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe ScotsmanHerald ScotlandThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.