Philippa Whitford: Eighth SNP MP to quit at next election
- Published
SNP MP Dr Philippa Whitford has announced she will stand down at the next general election.
The Central Ayrshire MP is among eight SNP group members who have confirmed they are not seeking re-election.
In a statement, she cited "aggression and contempt" shown towards SNP MPs but described her eight years in Parliament as "rewarding".
Dr Whitford said she would stay active in the party and pledged to continue campaigning for Scottish independence.
The SNP group's spokeswoman for Scotland - who moved to Scotland from her birthplace Northern Ireland aged 10 - worked as a breast cancer surgeon before becoming an MP.
She confirmed in a statement posted on social media that she will not seek re-election at the next Westminster vote.
"At the time of that election, I will have been an MP for nine years and, including my time as an NHS surgeon, spent 42 years in working in public service," Dr Whitford said.
"Working as an MP at Westminster has changed over the last eight years, especially after Boris Johnson became prime minister and aggression and contempt towards SNP MPs, and indeed Scotland, became the norm.
"While he has gone, his toxic legacy remains and on, time will tell if this changes after the next election."
The SNP MP thanked her colleagues for their "camaraderie and friendship" and said she would spend more time with her retired husband Hans.
The announcement came after SNP deputy Westminster leader Mhairi Black and former group leader Ian Blackford confirmed they will stand down at the next election, which is expected to be held next year.
John McNally, Peter Grant, Angela Crawley, Douglas Chapman and Stewart Hosie are also set to quit.
Last week, Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil said he will sit as an independent after being suspended following a clash with the chief whip.
The long-serving parliamentarian said he will not seek to re-join the party's Westminster group until at least October.