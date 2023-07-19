Industry consulted on raising minimum alcohol price in Scotland
- Published
The alcoholic drinks industry is being consulted on the possibility of increasing the minimum price of a unit of alcohol from 50p to more than 80p.
The Scottish government's minimum unit pricing (MUP) policy, in place since 2018, is due to expire next year.
A survey of the sector includes the options of reducing the price, keeping it at 50p, or increasing it to 60p, 70p, 80p, or more than 80p.
The feedback will help inform what level MUP should be set at in future.
The Federation of Independent Retailers (FIR) has expressed concern about the prospect of the current level soaring by more than 60%.
Under the 80p plan the Daily Record reports that a bottle of Scotch whisky could rise by more than £8 and a six-pack of Tennent's lager could go up to almost £10.
Hussan Lal, the Federation of Independent Retailer's president in Scotland, said: "We can see the argument for increasing the price which has been in place for five years.
"However, over 80p is over the top. This could price out those who look forward to a beer or a glass of wine.
"It would be particularly hard when family budgets are already badly squeezed by the cost of living crisis."
Mr Lal added that he welcomed any reduction in harmful levels of drinking but stressed MUP could only be part of the solution.
He said: "There needs to be highly effective campaigning to help change Scotland's attitude towards drink and therapy for problem drinking needs to be much more widely available."
A Scottish government spokeswoman said its final report would be put before parliament later this year.
She added: "These surveys are part of the Scottish government's ongoing work to review the operation and effect of MUP at the current price of 50p per unit and will help inform a potential future level of MUP, should evidence support its continuation.
"Recent research published in the Lancet by Public Health Scotland and Glasgow University estimated that around 150 alcohol attributable deaths and 400 alcohol attributable hospital admissions each year have been averted since the policy was introduced, with the largest reductions in our most deprived areas."
The report, published in March, suggested the introduction of MUP in Scotland has led to fewer alcohol-related deaths compared to England.
The study estimated that following the strategy 156 deaths a year were averted.
Before the policy, Scotland had twice as many deaths (per 100,000) than England but after MUP's introduction the gap between the two has reduced.
National Records of Scotland data shows recorded alcohol-related deaths have generally risen since 2012, though they did drop in 2019.
In 2021, alcohol-specific deaths rose by 5% to 1,245 - part of a UK-wide trend linked to increased heavy drinking patterns during the Covid pandemic.