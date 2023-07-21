Your pictures of Scotland: 14 July to 21 July

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 14 July and 21 July.

Robert Westerman
Robert Westerman from Machrihanish in Argyll and Bute shot this spectacular sunset, saying: "I captured the silhouette of the yacht anchored in Ronachan Bay, Clachan as the sun set behind the Isle of Jura."
Ian Knight
Ian Knight snapped this Dolphin near Fortrose while on a recent trip to the Highlands. He said: "There was no dolphin activity at Chanonry Point so we decided to take the dogs for a walk up the trail to the nearby waterfalls which looked and sounded beautiful."
Alan Cockburn
Alan Cockburn from Kelso in the Scottish Borders took this photo at a firework display organised as part of the Civic Week celebrations.
Stuart Brown
Storm in a teacup: Stuart Brown from Edinburgh was visiting Tiree when he took this photo. He added: "It was pretty blowy when we arrived on Tiree on Saturday morning for our annual holiday. Not quite ‘storm in a teacup’ conditions, but certainly pretty rough!"
Rachelle Bennett
Rachelle Bennett sent in this photo of a beautiful sunset at West Beach, Hopeman on the Moray Coast.
John Kay
"I passed by this ruined cottage on the coast near Kingsbarns when walking along the Fife Coastal path last week." said John Kay from Glenrothes.
Sarah Kemp
A "perfect evening" for the Holm Sailing Club in Orkney. This photo was taken from the safety boat by Sarah Kemp.
Lorna Donaldson
Lorna Donaldson took this photo from Stirling Golf Club, with the Stirling Castle in the distance.
Frances Mitchell
Frances Mitchell calls this snap "Butterfly at the Botanics" - she took the photo on a recent visit to the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh.
Simon Ridge
"Invasion of the Jellyfish" at Prestwick Beach sent in by Simon Ridge.
Gillian Hendry
Benji the Beagle "taking in the view" of Plockton in the Scottish Highlands, sent in by his owner Gillian Hendry.
Kathy Haddow
Bzzz... "a wee bee on a thistle, quintessentially Scottish" says Kathy Haddow from Dunfermline who took this photo during a walk on Saline Hill in Fife.
Cameron Campbell
Cameron Campbell and his wife Aileen were visiting Scone Palace when they spotted this "stunning" peacock pruning it's feathers.
Bob Smart
"Glasgow's never been so colourful" said Bob Smart from Dunfermline. He took this photo at the Mardi Gla parade in Glasgow on 15 July.
Tony Wade
Tony Wade sent in this photo of Maudie, the labradoodle enjoying a great display of bog cotton at Uig Bay on the Isle of Lewis.
Takako Ishibashi
Takako Ishibashi sent in this view of Kelvingrove Art Gallery and the University of Glasgow at midnight.
Allen Walley
Allen Walley from Surrey sent in this scenic photo he took at Port Appin Jetty on a recent visit to the area. He said: "The ferry is moored up having spent the day shuttling people back and forwards to the island of Lismore."
David Douglas
"Looking up or doon Scotland’s oldest mainland lighthouse?" asks David Douglas who took this shot on a family trip to the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire.
Colin MacKay
Colin MacKay shared this image of a grey seal "happily posing" for photos at Scalpsie Bay on the Isle of Bute.
Verity Davies
Verity Davies shared this image of her children - Rupert and Penny - heading to the circus in Livingston for the first time. She said: "The circus tent looked spectacular."
Hugh Maxwell
"A mid-afternoon stroll from Sandford near Strathaven in Lanarkshire took me to the Spectacle E'e falls on the Kype Water. It was looking great after all the recent rain and the overcast conditions were perfect to capture the waterfall at it's best." said Hugh Maxwell from Darvel, East Ayrshire.
Aileen Gillies
"Looking to Davaar Island", Aileen Gillies took this photo on a sunny Saturday in Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute.
Michael Cook
A diving Gannet emerging from the water after diving for fish, snapped by Michael Cook near Noss Nature Reserve, Shetland.
Graham Christie
A rare drying day: Graham Christie sent in this photo of some washing drying at Cellardyke Harbour on the Fife Coastal Path.
John Quinn
Westerlands Hill Runners cool down with a dip in Alva Glen waterfall after a long run in the Ochil Hills - "so refreshing and much needed" said John Quinn from Glasgow.
Colin Fisher
Colin Fisher from Largs in North Ayrshire sent in this photo of PS Waverley sailing "doon the watter" on an evening cruise past the Cloch Lighthouse, near Gourock. The photo was taken from onboard the ferry to Dunoon. Two other ferries can also be spotted in the background.
Jim Diamond
Jim Diamond was in Victoria Park, Glasgow testing his new camera when he snapped this pigeon in flight.
John Diamond
"This week has been much more overcast, but the cloud cleared just in time to give this lovely sunset," said John Diamond who sent in this stunning photo taken over the Firth of Clyde.
Victor Tregbov
Victor Tregubov from Glasgow quotes Charles Darwin when captioning this image: "Survival of the fittest, or when feeding the birds gets out of control".
Dave Stewart
Another day at the office: Dave Stewart captured this image during the heats of the ladies' race at the Ullapool coastal rowing regatta - he said he took the photo just before the thunder and lighting arrived.
Sandy McGrattan
The road to Tynron: Sandy McGrattan took this photo near the village in Dumfries and Galloway, adding: "Being used to driving in the city, it was a joy to be caught up in this congestion."
Richard McKay
Richard McKay took this photo onboard the Lord of the Highlands cruise ship. He said: "I took this picture of perhaps the most beautiful part of the Caledonian Canal, the Avenue, just north of Laggan."
Noel Fenech
Noel Fenech has named this image taken at Rockcliffe Beach in Dalbeattie "Tide's out". He said: "Walking on the mud flat as the tide is out is a strangely comfortable feeling. Eye on the clock to make sure it's safe, shoes off, turn up the hem and give it a go. It's worth it."
Ken MacDonald
Who needs the Caribbean? asks Ken MacDonald who took this photo while on a visit to Luskentyre Beach on the Isle of Harris.
Andy Miller
Skye from the sky: An aerial shot of Loch Slapin captured by Andy Miller from Surrey, who took this photo while flying to Stornoway with his wife for the HebCelt festival. He said: "As we headed north, the poor weather cleared and eventually blue skies and sunshine prevailed, giving us some amazing views of the islands all the way up the west coast."

