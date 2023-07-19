Scottish Commonwealth bid a fantasy, says athlete
- Published
The possibility of Scotland hosting the Commonwealth Games in three years time is a "fantasy", according to a Scottish medal-winner.
Former badminton player Susan Egelstaff spoke after Victoria in Australia pulled out of hosting in 2026.
Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he was willing to consider proposals for Scotland to host part of the Games.
He said discussions were at "very early stages".
Ms Egelstaff, who is now a journalist, competed in the 2012 Olympics and won bronze medals at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, and the 2006 Games in Melbourne.
She told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland the Games have played a huge part in the careers of many Scottish athletes but they would be unlikely to be staged in Scotland in 2026.
"Three years is an incredibly short space of time to go from basically scratch to hosting a major multi-sport event and so the thought of it is lovely but I think the reality of it is, it's just not going to happen," she said.
"I would be amazed if Scotland hosted the Commonwealth Games in three years' time and really I think it's a bit of a fantasy," she said
The Commonwealth Games Federation has said Victoria's decision is "hugely disappointing" and that they are open to discuss with any member nations interested in taking part in staging the Games.
Paul Bush, who formerly chaired Commonwealth Games Scotland, has suggested Scotland could be part of a "multi-country, multi-city" host following the success of Glasgow 2014.
"Glasgow has some great legacy facilities - the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome, the Emirates Arena, the Hydro arena out at the SEC Campus - so there is the possibility for Glasgow to 'cherry pick', dare I say it, the events it would like to host in a different type of model.
"For Glasgow, 2014 was a huge success but it was a moment in time. I think the current global economic environment just doesn't sustain a games being held in one city now."
Scotland has hosted the Commonwealth Games three times - Edinburgh in 1970 and 1986, and Glasgow in 2014.
First Minister Humza Yousaf said he was willing to consider proposals for Scotland to play a part in hosting at least part of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
But he warned there could be financial challenges.
"There is a serious conversation around whether that is something we could commit to financially or not," he said.
"I'm not trying to pour cold water on the suggestion because I can understand why people are asking. Let's see what's possible, but I think it will be quite challenging."
He said hosting the Commonwealth Games would have to be part of a "wider and broader" and potentially "multi-country" or "multi-city" effort and that discussions about potentially hosting all or part of the games are at "very early stages".