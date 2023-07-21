Car crashes through wall into house in Glenrothes
- Published
Emergency services have been called out to an incident in Fife after a car crashed into a house.
Police Scotland said officers were dispatched to the scene in Woodside Way, Glenrothes just before 20:00.
A white car could be seen inside the property, next to a roundabout, with a large hole smashed through the front wall of the building. It is not known if anyone has been injured.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were still in attendance.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were called to a report of a car crashing into a house in the Woodside Way area of Glenrothes.
"Emergency services are in attendance and inquiries are ongoing. There is no further information at this time."
The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.