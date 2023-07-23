Scotland's papers: More children needing support and Union 'expenses'

Image caption,

The Scottish Sunday Express says Rishi Sunak is to push through new laws to protect freedom of speech for bank customers - in a Tory bid to highlight "clear divisions" with Labour. Its headline is - "PM: I'll shut woke banks". It comes after a row about Nigel Farage's Coutts bank account, which the ex-UKIP leader said had been closed due to his political views - and which the bank has apologised over.