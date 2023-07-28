Your pictures of Scotland: 21 July to 28 July

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 21 July and 28 July.

Alan Tough
Alan Tough took more than 1,000 photos and captured this view of the Red Arrows doing their infinity break manoeuvre at RAF Lossiemouth.
David May
David May also caught a different view of the "fabulous spectacle" offered by the Red Arrows. "Wonderful and so noisy," he says.
Kate Murray
"Keep the heid! Lovely day out at Eglinton Country Park," says Kate Murray.
PAt Ebhohimen
Pat Ebhohimen says the stained glass windows at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery are "gorgeous".
Allan Forrest
"I took this on Troon beach. It just looked like eels trying to get back to the sea," says Allan Forrest.
Leslie Stuart
Leslie Stuart was at Ashfield Stadium for Glasgow Tigers versus Poole Pirates.
Bob Wilson
Rattray Head lighthouse in Aberdeenshire, taken through a piece of scrap metal pipe on the beach by Bob Wilson.
Sandra Motion
Sandra Motion says her son's dog Summer was having a great time exploring the woods at East Wemyss.
Eileen Martin
"I was lucky enough to be in St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral just as the sun burst through, the light and colours from the stained glass highlighting the stunning ironwork inside," says Eileen Martin.
Gerry Macdonald
Gerry Macdonald sent in this image of a lion's mane jellyfish at Carbost jetty on the Isle of Skye.
Gavin Falconer
A camouflaged blue morpho butterfly, trying to blend in, was captured by Gavin Falconer on a family day out at Landmark Adventure Park.
Mark Grant
"I was watching the seals on the Sandhaven shore when the MS Bolette cruised past - didn't seem to bother Sandy Seal," says Mark Grant.
Stewart Brown
A picture of Carn Liath (Beinn a' Ghlò) near Pitlochry from Stewart Brown.
Ian Knight
Ian Knight sent in this image from Lossiemouth's West Beach after spotting it while out for a walk.
Louise Smart
A busy bee on the Cupar Trading Estate sent in by Louise Smart.
Justyna Clarke
Water lilies at dawn with the backdrop of Ben Lomond from Justyna Clarke.
David Ramsay
A gannet in flight off the coast of Hermaness Nature Reserve in Unst, Shetland, submitted by David Ramsay.
Hugh Maxwell
An early morning walk along the shore at Greenan Castle near Doonfoot in Ayr produced this view for Hugh Maxwell.
Judith McIntyre
Judith McIntyre came across these toadstools while walking in the woods near Dufftown.
Trudi Hutchinson
The River Findhorn at Daltullich Bridge from Trudi Hutchinson.
Mark Anderson
Mark Anderson captured this image from the Lady Tower at St Monans in the East Neuk of Fife.
Derek Mackenzie
Derek Mackenzie was in Shetland for the Tall Ships and attended the Scalloway Fire Festival.
Colin Brown
The HMS Prince of Wales sailing down the River Forth from Colin Brown.
Cory Dunnigan
Cory Dunnigan caught this image on the west coast near Glenuig.
Duncan McLay
Duncan McLay spent a "wonderful three hours" walking around Loch Muick.
Anouk Schurink
"Whilst waiting for the bottlenose dolphins to appear at Chanonry Point during last weekend's camping trip, this herring gull stole the show by catching and devouring a crab," says Anouk Schurink.
Richard Paton
"87-year-old LMS Jubilee Class locomotive 'Leander' leans into the curve at St Madoes, Perth, on her journey to Aberdeen," says Richard Paton.
Hazel Thomson
Hazel Thomson captured a moment of "perfect timing" during the sword dance at Arisaig Highland Games.
John Donnelly
"My piggy pals I regularly cycle out to see at Auldhouse, near East Kilbride," says John Donnelly.
Nicola Rae
Nicola Rae says watching the sunset on Findhorn Beach on a family holiday surpassed all her expectations.

