David Goodwillie: Prosecutors urged to re-open rape case
Prosecutors have been asked to consider re-opening criminal proceedings against David Goodwillie.
The Crown Office dropped rape charges against the former Scotland international in 2011 after it said there was "insufficient evidence".
Goodwillie was ruled to be a rapist in a civil case but said recently he would be willing to face a criminal trial.
A lawyer representing victim Denise Clair told BBC Scotland they have asked prosecutors to re-examine the case.
Thomas Ross KC, who has written to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said he would also explore options for a private prosecution.
Goodwillie would be able to object to a future criminal case because he was given an assurance he would not be prosecuted again after the case was dropped in 2011, according to Mr Ross.
But speaking out earlier this month for the first time since the 2017 civil case, the footballer told the Anything Goes podcast he would be willing to go to a criminal court to clear his name.
Mr Ross told BBC Scotland that the case was one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in the last 12 or 13 years.
"A woman feels she was really badly let down by the Crown Office in 2011.
"We also on the other hand have a young man who says his career has been blighted because of that decision and all I'm saying to the Crown Office is well let's have a look at it.
"If she wants to go to the criminal court and he wants to go to the criminal court, why don't we go?"
A COPFS spokesperson said: "We understand that the decision not to prosecute continues to cause great upset to Ms Clair.
"The solicitor general, on behalf of the law officers, will consider the points raised by Ms Clair's legal representatives."
Goodwillie's podcast appearance was released days after he turned out for ninth-tier side Glasgow United FC in a friendly match.
Rape Crisis Scotland said the club had sent a "clear message of disregard" to survivors of rape and sexual violence, while Glasgow City Council has threatened to bar the club from its training facility if it signs the former Dundee United, Aberdeen and Blackburn player.
Glasgow United FC has not confirmed if Goodwillie has been signed.
The club told BBC Scotland they would not walk away from the player and said there had been a "witch hunt" against him.
In 2017, Goodwillie and former Dundee United teammate David Robertson were ordered to pay £100,000 in damages after a judge ruled they raped Ms Clair at a flat in Armadale, West Lothian, in 2011.
Neither faced a criminal trial over the rape accusation after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence.
Robertson retired from football aged 30 in the days after the ruling, while Goodwillie left English side Plymouth Argyle by "mutual agreement".
However, the forward soon signed with Scottish League One side Clyde, who he played for more than 100 times and captained before leaving in 2022.
'Clear message'
Raith Rovers sparked outrage by signing Goodwillie in January 2022 and a loan move back to Clyde also collapsed.
Rape Crisis Scotland described the Raith Rovers move as another "clear message of disregard" to survivors of rape and sexual violence.
The forward was released without playing a game in September 2022, with Raith Rovers admitting it "got it wrong" by signing him.
In February this year, Northern Premier League side Radcliffe FC, based in Bury, Greater Manchester, released the striker after one game following a public outcry.
Four months later, Goodwillie's contract with Australian semi-professional club Sorrento FC was rescinded. The club apologised to anyone "that may have been caused offence by his signing".