Three hillwalkers found dead in Glen Coe
Three hillwalkers have been found dead after failing to return from a trip into Glen Coe.
Police Scotland said the bodies of two men and a woman were discovered during a search of Aonach Eagach Ridge.
A force spokeswoman confirmed the alarm was raised shortly after 21:05 on Saturday.
HM Coastguard helicopters as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the search and recovery operation.
The police spokeswoman added: "There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
Previous ridge deaths
The coastguard said it was alerted at 22:50 on Saturday, and its Inverness search and rescue helicopter assisted in a search of the ridge.
A spokeswoman said a coastguard helicopter from Prestwick provided further support to police and mountain rescue teams on Sunday morning.
The narrow, exposed ridge running almost the length of Glen Coe involves scrambling - a mountaineering term meaning hillwalkers using their hands to help keep their balance on steep, difficult terrain.
Its entire length runs for about six miles (9km) and the ridge has two Munros, Scottish summits higher than 914.4m (3,000ft).
Dozens of walkers and climbers traverse Aonach Eagach safely every year.
Previous deaths in the area have included a 63-year-old woman in September 2014 and a 44-year-old man in July 2016.
Last September, the body of Alan Taylor, from Dundee, was found in a gully near the ridge. The 57-year-old had been missing since September 2021.