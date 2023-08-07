Exam results day for school pupils across Scotland Published 1 hour ago

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Many of Scotland's exam students will get their results by text or email

Students across Scotland are set to find out their National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher examination results.

More than 144,000 students will learn how they have done by text, email and by post.

Those taking National 4 courses, which do not involve sitting final exams, will also learn their grades.

National 5 qualifications are the Scottish equivalent of the GCSE while Highers compare to A-levels south of the border.

All examinees will be able to access support, including a dedicated helpline, over the coming days.

Who is getting their results?

Image source, PA Media

The results cover Nationals, Highers and Advanced Highers, as well as the more vocational National Progression Awards, Skills for Work Awards, and National Certificates.

How will I get my results?

This video can not be played To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser. Media caption, Isla Fosbury, 16, spent more than two weeks in Greenland ahead of her exams

The results have been sent out by first class post but many students will have opted to receive their grades by electronic means.

Those who have signed up for the Scottish Qualifications Authority's MySQA service will receive their results by text or email.

Schools will have all the results, as will any colleges or universities students have applied to via Ucas.

If for some reason students do not receive their results, they are advised to contact their school.

What happens if I'm unhappy with my grades?

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, More than 144,000 students sat exams in Scotland this year

Every year thousands of students appeal their grades and there is a long-established system in place for dealing with this.

Before any student sits an exam their school, college or training centre submits estimated grades for every candidate to the SQA.

If your final grade is lower than this estimate, you can appeal to the SQA directly or through your school or college.

If your appeal request is accepted, the SQA will look at your exam paper and assignments to ensure it was marked and recorded correctly and review any other evidence before deciding whether or not to award you a higher grade.

An appeal can be prioritised if you have a conditional place at university or college, or are in training or employment that depends on your grade.

The deadline for priority appeals is Tuesday 15 August, or Tuesday 29 August for other appeals.

Where can I get advice if I don't get the grades I need?

This video can not be played To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser. Media caption, Sam Downie, 17, is hoping to head to the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

The SQA's Candidate Advice line will open at 08:00 on results day and will stay open until 18:00.

From Wednesday 9 August to Friday 11 August it will be open from 08:30 to 17:00. The line can be reached on 0345 279 1000.

If you narrowly missed out on the grades you needed to study a particular subject at university or college, the relevant admissions office may have some flexibility, or might suggest a different course.

You can also apply to Ucas' clearing process, which is used by universities and colleges to fill empty places.

Skills Development Scotland (SDS), the agency which supports training and skills for work, will also operate an advice line from 8 to 11 August.

How do I get help coping?

Getting your results can be a stressful and difficult process and it is important to look after your mental health.