Winter Covid vaccines scrapped for healthy under-65s
Covid boosters will not be routinely offered to healthy under-65s in Scotland this winter, following advice from UK immunisation experts.
Last autumn all over-50s were invited for a booster jab to protect them during the winter months.
But the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said only over-65s should get the option this year.
Despite the change the flu vaccination will still be offered to over 50s.
Health boards across the country will start rolling out their autumn vaccination programme from 4 September.
The flu programme is also being extended to secondary school pupils.
Other groups such as frontline health and social care workers, care home residents or younger people with certain health conditions will continue to be eligible for both vaccinations.
As before both flu and Covid-19 vaccines will, where possible, be administered at the same time.
The NHS will contact eligible people outlining appointment details or inviting them to book.
Public Health Minister Jenni Minto thanked the JCVI for its advice.
She said: "Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourselves, your loved ones, and the NHS from both COVID-19 and flu viruses, and I encourage all those eligible to take up their invitations when they are offered."
Dr Claire Cameron, consultant in Health Protection at Public Health Scotland said the programme focused on protesting those at highest risk.
She added: "One of the ways we're doing this is by offering vaccination to people who are most vulnerable to illness later in the programme to ensure they have maximum protection in the peak of winter."