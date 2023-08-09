Covid testing in hospitals, care homes and prisons to end
Routine testing for Covid is to be scaled back after new guidance from Scotland's Chief Medical Officer.
From the end of this month hospital patients, care home residents and prisoners will no longer be regularly screened for Covid.
Chief Medical Officer, Prof Sir Gregor Smith, said improved treatments and the success of Scotland's vaccine programme meant that testing could be reduced.
Tests will continue for patients being discharged to care homes.
Prof Smith said: "Now is the right time to revise the advice on routine Covid-19 testing across health and social care settings and prisons. This will ensure the testing regime remains effective and proportionate.
"Routine testing will remain when patients are discharged from hospital to care homes, to provide additional reassurance for these settings, and testing will still be required when clinically appropriate.
"The clinical advice tells us that focusing on the risk to individuals under general infection control procedures will allow our hospital, social care and prison staff to better protect those in their care."
Tests will also continue to be available for those eligible for antiviral treatment.
The new guidance will come into effect by 30 August 2023.