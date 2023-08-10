Orkney drivers told to stop leaving keys in cars after joyride thefts
Police in Orkney have warned drivers not to leave their cars unlocked with the keys inside after a series of unusual overnight thefts.
Three cars were stolen from homes in Kirkwall - one a night - in the early hours of Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Officers said each vehicle had been taken for a joyride and all were recovered and returned to their owners.
Sgt Eric Bruce said such incidents were "relatively rare", but urged islanders to lock their cars and homes at night.
The thefts took place in King Harold Kloss, Annfield Park, and The Crafty.
A Ford Focus was taken on the first night after 02:00, a VW Golf was stolen on the second night after 22:00 and a Ford Ranger was taken after 02:30 in the third incident.
Opportunist thefts
Kirkwall police have asked residents and business owners to check CCTV footage to help with their inquiries.
Sgt Bruce added: "It would appear that the cars were unlocked and the key within - which obviously makes it easier for someone to take the vehicle.
"It would appear to be opportunist and not targeted and the vehicles used more for a joyride rather than anything more serious.
"In order for that temptation to be taken away, we would urge people to make sure their vehicle is locked and secure."
Reporting provided by Andrew Stewart at the Local Democracy Reporting Service.