Scotland's papers: SNP MP kicked out and student accommodation fears

Scotland's papers: SNP MP kicked out and student accommodation fearsImage caption, Leading the Scotsman is news of MP Angus MacNeil being expelled from the SNP after he was suspended from its Westminster group last month.The Na h-Eileanan an Iar (Western Isles) MP had been suspended after reportedly clashing with party chief whip Brendan O'Hara.Image caption, The National also leads on the SNP row, with Mr MacNeil writing for the paper about his expulsion from the party and what he believes must change in how it operates. However, during an event at the Edinburgh Fringe Mr Yousaf told broadcaster Iain Dale that the expulsion was the correct move.Image caption, Students will face a battle for housing with some potentially starting the term in hotels or bunk beds, reports the Times, due to universities being unable to guarantee accommodation. Analysis of 26 universities found that many were guaranteeing houses for students but with caveats, such as making the university their first choice.Image caption, Rent controls have been blamed for a £200m residential development in Glasgow city centre being paused, reports the Herald. The paper also features a story on sets of twins starting in Inverclyde.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports that the police investigation into the SNP's finances is impacting voters, with the issue being raised repeatedly on doorsteps during campaigning.Image caption, The Home Office has been branded incompetent after asylum seekers were taken off the Bibby Stockholm barge due to the discovery of Legionella bacteria in its water supply, the Daily Telegraph reports. It writes Conservative MPs are furious over the situation, with one MP calling it an "embarrassment".Image caption, The View frontman Kyle Falconer has spoken to the Daily Record about his battle with drugs leading to an accidental overdose when his wife was pregnant. He said it was a "low point but a turning point".Image caption, Kenmore community leaders have branded protestors against the controversial Taymouth development "misinformed" and "undemocratic". The Protect Loch Tay campaign group claims the plans amount to a "billionaire's playground".Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports on former gang leader James White being sentenced to less than ten years in jail for running an international drugs operation. The judge said he would have sentenced him to more than 15 years if he was not constrained by law.Image caption, Gamekeepers fear that new laws impacting grouse shooting could devastate rural economies, according to the Press and Journal. A new licensing scheme and regulations will be introduced to minimise the environmental impact of grouse moors.Image caption, A council-run care home which was part of Glasgow's Commonwealth Games legacy is in need of £7m of repairs just six years after opening, reports the Glasgow Times.Image caption, The Evening Express reports that historians have branded revised designs for the new Aberdeen Market as "disrespectful" to the Granite Mile - due to a lack of granite.Image caption, The Phoenix in Dundee has been put up for sale, reports the Weekend Telegraph. The paper says the legendary singer Frank Sinatra is once thought to have drank there.Image caption, "Rise of the sarnie psychos" headlines the Daily Star as it writes about people tucking into cold baked bean sandwiches.