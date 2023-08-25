Your pictures of Scotland: 18-25 August

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 18 and 25 August.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Jonathan Kerr
Jonathan Kerr captured this incredible shot of a sparrowhawk feeding in his East Renfrewshire garden.
Helen Pratt
Helen Pratt took this picture of the Red Arrows flypast over Edinburgh for the Tattoo.
Michael McConville
Michael McConville took this incredible shot of Scottish internationalist Karolina Wroblewska at Darnhall Beach Volleyball Courts in Perth during a European Small Countries event.
Jay Kimber
Jay Kimber took this image of rain falling on Loch Carron.
Graham Christie
Graham Christie took this photo of a lesser black backed gull with hungry chick on Low Road at the Isle of May.
Stephen Archer
Stephen Archer liked the patterns the light made on this bridge in Stonehaven.
Matthew Boyle
Matthew Boyle said he was 'gifted' with this view from what is considered by many as the remotest Munro in Scotland, A' Mhaighdean, after a long day.
HughMaxwell
Hugh Maxwell said he was lucky to be in the right place at the right time to capture a nice sunrise at Dunure Castle in south Ayrshire.
Ian Smith
Ian Smith said he almost fell asleep counting these sheep on the A93 between Breamar and Glenshee.
mhairi mackinnon
Mhairi Mackinnon took this picture of a Highland Cow while on a night stroll in Drinan, on the Isle Skye.
Alan Maclennan
Alan Maclennan was looking over Findhorn Bay at what he believes are Asperitus clouds over Culbin Forest.
Stuart McMillan
Stuart McMillan said Achmelvich Bay was basking in sunshine was perfect for his wife, Laura's birthday.
Sarah Metcalfe
Sarah Metcalfe took this photo of freshly caught langoustine getting ready for the BBQ in Leverburgh on the Isle of Harris.
Neil Lea
Neil Lea captured Toward Lighthouse in Cowal at night.
John Forsyth
John Forsyth said Shared Parenting Scotland walkers raised over £2,000 for the charity at Dundee's Kiltwalk.
Rob Barrie
Rob Barrie caught Corsewall lighthouse above the fog at sunrise.
Paul Dimmock
Paul Dimmock loved seeing the Idle salmon boats sitting in the slow moving river Tay at Dunkeld.
John Hendy
John Hendy captured the blueness of Iona.
Danny Thomas
Danny Thomas said he was out for a walk in Glenbuchat near Strathdon when he came across an Albino Stoat (might be a mink or escaped ferret!). He said: 'At first it took shelter in its burrow but very soon came out looking curious and performed for the camera.'
Gerry Murdoch
Gerry Murdoch caught this sunset at Ailsa Craig from Gibran shoreline.
Jay Kimber
17-year-old Jay Kimber took this wonderful picture of a highland cow near Loch Carron,
Tom McDonnell
Tom McDonnell captured this white tailed eagle on the Isle of Mull.
Mary T Ferguson
Mary Ferguson captured the sunrise over the ocean going superyacht Adele moored in Rothesay Bay.
Catherine Munro
Catherine Munro took this photo of her son and his catch while he was fishing on the rocks in north Skye with the hills of Harris in the background.
Susan Walker
Susan Walker said this is her local fox catching some rays in a neighbour's garden in Edinburgh.
Catriona Ranson
Catriona Ranson said her grandaughter, Eleanor, got to take a sunflower home in Stirling.
John Dewar
John Dewar captured all the action of the farriers at Thrumster Game Fair.
Karen McGibbons
Karen McGibbons took this photo of the sunset reflection on the beach at Lendalfoot.
Bernie Boyle
Bernie Boyle took this picture of a Robin on an old tree stump at the River Leven near Balloch.
Jacqueline Dawson
Jacqueline Dawson waiting on Sunrise at her favourite hidden beach at Seacliff in the East of Scotland.
Scott Torbett
Scott Torbett snapped this picture of two Edinburgh Fringe street performers chatting and comparing notes.
elise Schwarz
Elise Schwarz took this picture of her daughter jumping off a bollard on the Royal Mile during the Edinburgh Festival
Gary Cantwell
Gary Cantwell took this amazing Ninja-style shot of a red squirrel jumping through the trees at Penny Hedge hide north of Bridge of Cally.
Jim Miller
Jim Miller took this incredible picture of a paddleboarder in whitewater on the River Garry .
Andy McManus
Andy McManus snapped this picture of his partner Maria, kayaking in a lumpy sea beside the Dore Holm in Shetland.
John Hamilton
John Hamilton said this picture was taken at sunset on Yesnaby Point in Orkney.
Carol Ann McNaughton
Carol Ann McNaughton snapped this artist capturing the GOMA and the Duke of wellington in Glasgow.
Graham Farley
Graham Farley took this picture of his wife Karen on a lovely evening in Findhorn.
Helen Baird
Helen Baird said this little stonechat was on the beach at Bennane shore enjoying lunch - unfortunately for the caterpillar.
Peter Wilkinson
Peter Wilkinson said he was in the fields around The Carse of Gowrie, in the early morning with sunflowers stretching out all around him.
Will Brown
Will Brown took this shot at the wedding of Craig and Ashley Gormley in Kirkwall, Orkney.
Pat Christie
Pat Christie took Dobby to admire the glorious sunrise in North Berwick.
Ellie Williams
Ellie Williams captured the rut in a garden while staying with family on Mull.
charlotte grant
Charlotte Grant took this picture of her grandson on Dornoch beach.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

