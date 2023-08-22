'Bodge job' complaints over Warmer Homes Scotland scheme
- Published
The company that manages the Scottish government's national fuel poverty scheme has been accused of leaving homes in a "nightmare" state.
Several customers of Warmworks, which oversees Warmer Homes Scotland, said it had carried out "bodge jobs".
Complaints included exposed copper piping, unfinished insulation work and poor customer service.
Warmworks said it made "every effort" to resolve situations and put them right.
Warmer Homes Scotland provides energy saving home improvements, including central heating systems and insulation, to eligible households who are struggling to keep warm or pay high energy bills.
Since 2015, it has been managed by Warmworks, which has received £160m in funding from Holyrood in the past three years alone.
Tracy Scott, a foster parent from Bridge of Don, described the work carried out on her home by Warmworks as "a nightmare".
She contacted the company for a new boiler and said she was left with copper pipes running up her kitchen and living room walls rather than hidden within them where the original piping was.
"It was a bodge job," she said of the work carried out in October last year.
"Every room needs some sort of repair."
Ms Scott also claimed the contractors ripped up her carpets and flooded her kitchen.
She said she had still not received a completion certificate for the work and last heard from the company in December.
Philip Enwegbara in Dundee qualified for the scheme due to his son's autism which meant he spent most of his time in the family home.
In 2019, Warmworks replaced his boiler and central heating system, leaving copper pipes mounted on his living room wall.
The dad also claims the company removed all insulation from his attic space, leaving his home extremely cold.
Mr Enwegbara said: "After this work was completed our house turned into a deep freezer.
"It was so cold that sometimes we had to stay outside."
Documents and bills seen by BBC Scotland News dating from 2022, showed that Mr Enwegbara had spent thousands of pounds replacing insulation and pipe work.
The father-of-five also claimed the company caused cosmetic damage to his home.
In Orkney, Barry McIndoe used the company earlier this year to carry out insulation work.
He claims contractors ripped off his gate and left the job incomplete.
"It became apparent that a lot of the windows hadn't been siliconed, and the insulation wasn't capped off so it was open to the elements," he said.
Mr McIndoe claims to have lost out on a house sale as he too is still awaiting a completion certificate.
Since 2015, Warmworks say they have carried out work on 35,000 homes.
In the past 12 months the company said they had an independent inspection pass rate of 97%.
Mr Enwegbara said the work on his home was signed off by inspectors despite his concerns.
A Warmworks spokesperson said: "The scale of our work means that we fully recognise that on some occasions, we don't get the job right first time and - when that does happen - we make every effort to resolve the situation and put it right."
Earlier this year, the company won a contract to oversee the next stage of the Scottish government's fuel poverty scheme - believed to be worth up to £728m over the next seven years.
A spokesperson for the Scottish government said: "Both customer satisfaction surveys and independent auditor reports show that the overwhelming majority of customers receive work to a high standard.
"However, where an issue is identified by our independent auditors, Warmworks is required to make every effort to resolve the situation and put it right, and they have assured us that they will look into any specific outstanding cases raised here."