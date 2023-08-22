Fire in former Carnbooth House hotel was started deliberately
A fire which destroyed a derelict hotel on the outskirts of Glasgow was started deliberately, police have said.
Officers are now appealing for information on the blaze at the Carnbooth House, near Carmunnock, on Thursday 17 August.
The large country house, designed by architect Alexander Cullen around 1900, has been empty since 2019.
It was previously a residential school before operating as a hotel in later years.
In 2018, the hotel was granted permission to build four blocks of 36 flats and an underground car park.
It closed for refurbishment a year later, but never reopened.
The alarm was raised when the fire was spotted at about 20:40.
Ten fire engines were sent to the scene and there were no casualties.
Det Con Declan Quinn-Thomas said it was a significant fire and urged anyone with information to contact with police.
"Think back, did you see or hear anything suspicious or unusual in the area that evening? Perhaps you have private CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries? If so, please get in touch," he said.