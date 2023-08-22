Nicky Campbell tells inquiry of school sexual abuse
Broadcaster Nicky Campbell has told the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry of the sexual abuse he experienced at the hands of a teacher.
The BBC Radio 5Live presenter described his experiences at Edinburgh Academy in the 1960s and 70s.
He said he was also beaten by one of his teachers and he witnessed the sexual abuse of a friend.
He is one of a number of former pupils of the private school who are giving evidence to the long-running inquiry.
Mr Campbell has previously said the sexual and violent abuse he experienced while a day pupil at the school had a "profound effect on my life".
Warning: Some readers might find some of the following details upsetting
He told the inquiry about an occasion when a teacher touched his genitals.
The Long Lost Family presenter recalled that the history teacher would call forward students who were wearing shorts.
Mr Campbell said that on three occasions he was tickled by the teacher on his leg in front of other pupils.
On the fourth he said the teacher's finger went into Mr Campbell's underwear and touched his genitals.
Mr Campbell also described a time when he was suddenly assaulted in a corridor by a teacher when he was aged about 14 or 15. He said he was held down by his hair.
He said he was then kicked and his shirt was ripped. Mr Campbell described this as the worst day of his life.