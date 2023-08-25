Scotland's papers: Putin critic's plane 'bombed' and SNP in the red

Scotland's papers: Putin critic's plane 'bombed' and SNP in the redPublished7 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Russian President has broken his silence after the death of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, making the lead story for many of Scotland's papers. The Times reports that Vladimir Putin declared the mercenary group leader, who led a mutiny against him in June, "had made serious mistakes". He is presumed to have died in a plane crash on Wednesday.Image caption, "Bomb blew up Putin critic's jet" headlines the i as it leads with US intelligence assessments that the Wagner boss was killed by an explosion on board his plane.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that a British security source has claimed Putin "will feel emboldened" by the incident, which saw the Wagner leader's private jet brought down.Image caption, "So sorry I killed him" headlines the Sun as it focuses on Putin's tribute to Prigozhin. It also features an old picture of the Princess of Wales, then Kate Middleton, in a University of St Andrews fashion show where she is rumoured to have caught the attention of then Prince William. The tabloid says Netflix drama The Crown will recreate the scene in its next series.Image caption, "We're coming for you, Vlad," headlines the Metro as it reports on Wagner fighters issuing a "chilling threat of vengeance" in a video, warning "get ready for us".Image caption, Scots rugby legend Jim Aitken is one of four people who have been arrested over an alleged fraud following the collapse of agricultural firm Alexander Inglis and Son Ltd (AIS), the Herald reports.Image caption, The SNP's finances feature on the front of the Scottish Daily Mail, which reports that the party deficit has grown to £800,000 and only remains a going concern because it is withholding a similar sum from local branches.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express also reports on the SNP, saying that the party is in "utter disarray" with reserves depleted and membership figures reported to be 73,936 in June, down from 103,884 in 2021.Image caption, Scotland's drug death figures could be "much worse that feared", the Scotsman reports. Its investigation shows the official figures could exclude hundreds of "inconclusive" fatalities and, unlike England and Wales, secondary deaths caused by drug abuse.Image caption, The National devotes its front page to the Labour party with a story claiming there is "proof" that Scottish Labour is a branch office of Starmer's UK party and another about former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn hoping to see another independence referendum soon.Image source, AFPImage caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that a £240,000 fine has been issued after a pedestrian was killed by a tram at a crossing.Image caption, Aberdeen residents face more reductions in services as budget cuts of £43m are needed next year, the Press and Journal writes.Image caption, The Daily Record front page leads on parking enforcers being ready to bring chaos to a sold-out match at the national football stadium Hampden Park by striking on the day Scotland face England.Image caption, The Evening Express reports that a drunken father left a dancer unconscious when he strangled her in a lap dancing club.Image caption, A primary school is hoping to raise £5,000 to help fund an annual residential trip to an outdoor centre, the Glasgow Times reports. The current cohort of P7 pupils could be the first in the school's history to miss the visit, it adds.Image caption, Three young men who kicked a man unconscious in Dundee have avoided a jail term because of youth sentencing guidelines for under 25s, the Evening Telegraph reports.Image caption, A 3km protection zone has been introduced north of Forfar after an outbreak of bird flu, the Courier writes.Image caption, The Daily Star headlines on a "creepy" painting that keeps being returned to a charity shop "because buyers can't cope with her spooky stare".Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.