Judge to set out Scottish Covid Inquiry plans
The judge leading the probe into Scotland's Covid-19 response is to set out how the investigation will run.
Two days of preliminary hearings at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Monday and Tuesday will mark the formal opening of the inquiry's public evidence gathering.
Inquiry chairman Lord Brailsford will tell core participants how the hearings will work.
The Scottish inquiry is separate from the UK inquiry which began in mid-June.
This week's preliminary sessions will set up the first set of full hearings which will begin in late October.
Those hearings will gather as much evidence as possible on the impact of the Covid-19 response, and of the pandemic itself, on the people of Scotland.
The Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry has divided its investigation into three themes: health and social care, education and young people, and business, finance and welfare. Health and social care will be the focus of the first phase of the process.
Like the UK Covid Inquiry, proceedings are expected to begin with a reflective film and a moment of remembrance acknowledging those who lost their lives to the virus.
Just under 227,000 people died in the UK with Covid-19 listed as one of the causes on their death certificate.
This figure covers the pandemic up until 5 May 2023, when the World Health Organization declared an end to the virus as a "global health emergency".
The Scottish Inquiry will unpack the decisions made by the Scottish government throughout the pandemic, from introducing lockdown to the delivery of testing and vaccines.
It will also focus on infection control in care homes, including the transfer of patients from hospitals.
On several occasions, Scottish guidance to the public differed to that being given in other parts of the UK.
The independent inquiry, which is funded by the Scottish government, has faced a number of delays.
Judge Lady Poole was appointed in December 2021 to chair the inquiry, but she resigned in October 2022 for personal reasons.
Just one day later, four members of the inquiry's legal team stood down.
In July this year, it emerged the inquiry had so far cost £8m to set up.
Campaigners were also critical that the inquiry heard on its first day from Dr Ashley Croft, a consultant in public health accused of vaccine-scepticism.
They called the meeting in Dundee in July "shameful and shambolic" and condemned laughter during proceedings and what they described as a a lack of respect paid to those who had died from the virus.
The UK Covid-19 Inquiry began last August and has already heard from a number of people involved in Scotland's response to the pandemic, including the former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.
The UK and Scottish inquiries have agreed, where possible, not to sit at the same time when they are considering material which is relevant to both.
This means the UK Covid-19 Inquiry will be sitting in Scotland in January of next year and the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry will not.
Call for change
Aamer Anwar, the lead solicitor for the Scottish Covid Bereaved group, said relatives were likely to be highly critical of progress so far.
He told BBC Scotland News: "At Monday's hearing it is anticipated that unless the Covid Bereaved hear of real change, they will be damning in their criticism of the Scottish inquiry.
"In the last year this inquiry has spent nearly £8m- so the very least the families were entitled to expect was a gold plated, robust and fearless inquiry, no different to the UK Inquiry,
"Sadly their experience has been the exact opposite, one of a shambolic, embarrassing and third rate inquiry."