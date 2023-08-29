Scotland's papers: School violence warning and airport 'misery'Published19 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman leads with concerns that proposals to scrap exams for S4 pupils would lead to an increase in disruptive and violent behaviour. The paper says the warning, from the former president of School Leaders Scotland, follows a series of "high-profile incidents" involving violent and abusive conduct. The Scottish government, which is currently considering proposed reforms to the exam system, is holding a summit to tackle bad pupil behaviour, the report adds.Image caption, A picture of large queues at Edinburgh Airport features on the front page of the Herald after 5000 UK flights were cancelled due to a air traffic control fault. The paper also says the £295,000 salary of the new Scottish Water chief executive has sparked a call for a rethink on public pay rules. GMB Scotland argues Alex Plant's wage does not comply with government-set rates, while the government insists its rules have not been broken, the Herald reports.Image caption, The Metro focuses on the UK air traffic fault that left thousands of air passengers suffering long waits and cancellations on Monday. The paper says about 80% of UK flights were delayed.Image caption, Several newspapers say the air traffic fallout could last for days, with the Scottish Daily Mail reporting that thousands of Britons "face being stranded around the globe". The issues arose from a "technical glitch" that sent the National Air Traffic Services (Nats) into "meltdown", the paper explains.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph goes further, warning travellers to expect delays for the rest of the week. Paul Charles, chief executive of the travel consultancy PC Agency, tells the paper the situation was made worse by the "higher volume of people travelling" over a bank holiday weekend in England and Wales. The paper also carries a large image of Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, who is being investigated for sexual assault after kissing Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso on the lips following the country's Women's World Cup victory.Image caption, An "intelligence source who formerly worked at GCHQ" has told the i that a cyber-attack could have caused the issues with UK air traffic control. The UK government has not ruled that out, the paper points out.Image caption, Yet the Times says it has spoken to "government sources and aviation officials" who have "ruled out a cyber-attack". It has instead been told that the issue "could be the result of an incorrectly filed plan by a French airline". Nobody at Nats has commented, it adds. Separately, the paper reports the results of a poll which suggested the majority of Scots feel public services do not deliver "value for money" despite higher personal taxes compared to other parts of the UK.Image caption, An image of weary travellers at Heathrow Airport is how the Scottish Daily Express illustrates its main story. "Hundreds of flights were grounded yesterday, stranding thousands at home and abroad," it writes. In other news, the paper reports that a lawyer represented families bereaved during the pandemic has criticised the Scottish Covid Inquiry, which began on Monday, as "shambolic".Image caption, "Get me out of air," the Scottish Sun writes, warning that the flight backlog will take "days to clear". A traveller stranded on the Spanish island of Mallorca tells the paper: "Tempers are frayed, children crying. It's chaos."Image caption, The National leads with criticism of the Labour Party by former MP Les Huckfield. The ex-parliamentarian told the paper Sir Keir Starmer's party has abandoned "everything they've ever stood for" following a policy "U-turn" on a wealth tax.Image caption, A Scottish school bus driver has been criticised by angry parents after being pictured talking on his mobile phone while driving, the Daily Record reports. Raymond McCallie, 78, has been given a six-point penalty after admitting to the offence in Dumfries Sheriff Court.Image caption, The Daily Star reports Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales' mother has gone on a hunger strike in support of her son. Referring to the situation as "peak cringe", the paper calls it the "twist nobody saw coming".Image caption, A former Dundee United footballer has been left permanently disfigured after being headbutted during a match in an over-35s league match, the Courier reports. Martin Szpak, 38, "flew into a rage" and attacked Jamie McCunnie, 40, following a "crunching tackle" at the game in Dundee, the paper says. He has been ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work after admitting to the assault.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with fears that the creation of a new cycle route may cause more pollution in an area of the capital. The paper says concerns have been raised that traffic will be funnelled into Coates Gardens.Image caption, And the Evening Telegraph reports patients have been left "in shock" after a busy GP practice announced it is shutting down. Stobswell Practice in Dundee will close next year after its sole doctor decided to end his contract with NHS Tayside, the paper says.