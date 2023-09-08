Your pictures of Scotland: 1 - 8 September

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 1 September and 8 September

Bob Smart
Bob Smart sent us this photo of the Queensferry Crossing. He said: "Took this as the haar was starting to burn away, a spectacular sight."
Trudi Hutchinson
Trudi Hutchinson took this photo of sunrise and ponies in Dallas
Andy Inglis
Andy Inglis said: "Watching a gorgeous sunset over Loch Lomond after an evening of paddle boarding."
Bruce Carrington
Bruce Carrington took this dramatic shot of a white-tailed eagle on Mull. He said: "Despite its size, the agility of this huge raptor is truly amazing."
Charlie McGinn
Charlie McGinn said: "A shady spot for a Highland cow on a warm September day in Glen Douglas, Argyll and Bute."
Craig Lester
Craig Lester took this picture during a visit to Pucks Glen, just outside Dunoon.
David Pollock
David Pollock spotted this Highland cow taking a dip in the Clyde during the warm weather
Euan Campbell
Euan Campbell said: "Looking up at the Queensferry Crossing while crossing (as a passenger)."
Gordon McGregor
Gordon McGregor was taking a photo at Corpach, Loch Linnhe, looking towards Ben Nevis when a family of swans moved into view
Graham Christie
Graham Christie took this photo of a vocal red deer stag in Glen Etive at Invercharnan
James Barrie
James Barrie sent us this photo of a couple enjoying the golden sunrise at Dunnottar Castle
John Theaker
John Theaker captured this shot of an unusual cloud over Ullapool
Margie Ferguson
Margie Ferguson said: "It's a dewy morning and these webs are a sign of the busy spiders' night shift captured against the vivid purple of a hydrangea."
Peter Douglas
Peter Douglas from Edinburgh took this majestic shot of An Teallach
Peter Green
Peter Green said: "I was rewarded with this amazing view of a cloud-topped Ben Nevis while my friends and I descended from the Stob Ban/Mullach nan Coirean
Rob Willocks
Rob Willocks said: "While out cycling, my wife and I came across this Saltire above Smailholm Tower
Roger Smith
Roger Smith from Blairgowrie took this shot of the annual Braemar night celebrations from his bedroom window
Sarah Sivers
Sarah Sivers said: "Spent a little while on the Balmoral Estate sitting on the rock slabs watching the waterfall."
Tom Kelly
Tom Kelly took this photo of an Edinburgh otter hunting for breakfast in the Water of Leith
Victor Tregubov
Victor Tregubov captured this sunrise at Loch Knapps, Kilmacolm
Walter Baxter
Walter Baxter said: "This view of the Bass Rock and a shipping beacon called St Baldred's Cross was taken from Seacliff."
Jacki Gordon
Jacki Gordon said: "Despite looking like this was shot in a studio, this is Loch Ossian in the background as my dog, Ollie, does his Monarch of the Glen pose for the camera."
Johnny Macleod
Johnny MacLeod took this shot during an early morning walk by Largo Law, Fife.
Paul Fraser
Paul Fraser from Callander said: "Great to find an Emerald Damselfly at Cashel Forest over the weekend."
Steven Neish
Steven Neish took this shot of Dundee Riverside at low tide, taking in both the road and rail bridges.
Sylvia Beaumont
Sylvia Beaumont took this photo of three deer east of North Berwick Law, in among fluffy thistles.
John Dyer
John Dyer sent us this photo, saying: "Heaven is a place called Traigh Mhor on the Isle of Lewis."
David Malcolm
Emily Malcolm said: "My son David, 15, took this photo on moonlit Lunan Bay beach. The moonlight was reflected in the sea and set off by the light of moored oil supply ships."
Richard Paton
Richard Paton said: "Schiehallion wearing a belt of low cloud as viewed from Carn Liath, Beinn a' Ghlo."
Richard McKay
Richard McKay said: "The conditions were so pure and air so crisp I had to get out there at 07:30 this morning. MV Dayspring from Corpach with Ben Nevis in the background."

