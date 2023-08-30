Patrick Harvie: Man charged after Scottish Greens co-leader verbally abused
Police have charged a 59-year-old man accused of making homophobic comments towards the Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie.
Mr Harvie was speaking at his party's campaign launch for the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.
A man interrupted an interview with BBC Scotland News and repeatedly called him a "deviant".
The MSP, who is bisexual, responded by calling the man a "bigot" and the party reported the incident to police.
Mr Harvie had been backing Scottish Green candidate Cameron Eadie's campaign in the by-election which was triggered by the removal of former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier after she was convicted of breaking Covid rules.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Following a report of homophobic comments, a 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged.
"A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."
The Scottish Greens have also been vocal supporters of the Scottish government's gender recognition reforms.
Debate about the legislation, which was blocked by the UK government, has at times been highly polarised.