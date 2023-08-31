In pictures: Blue supermoon over Scotland

EdinburghPA Media
The striking blue supermoon was seen over Edinburgh and much of the rest of the country overnight.

A blue supermoon has been making its appearance in the sky for the first time since 2009.

The rare lunar phenomenon has helped to produce a string of striking images over Scotland.

A blue moon has nothing to do with its colour but refers to it being the second full moon of a calendar month.

A supermoon is one which appears brighter than usual because the Moon is at its closest point in its orbit around Earth.

There will not be another blue supermoon until 2037.

David Francis
David Francis submitted this image of the moon behind Scurdie Ness Lighthouse in Montrose.
Dave Lochhead
"I'm sure that you'll have plenty of these to choose from, but here is my picture of last night's supermoon, rising above North Berwick Law," says Dave Lochhead.
Brian Forsyth
Brian Forsyth took this image from Kirriemuir looking towards the Sidlaw Hills.
MOnika Focht/BBC Weather Watchers
The view of the moon was impressive at Pennan in Aberdeenshire.
Mivvie/BBC Weather Watchers
The Moon was visible as far south as the Isle of Whithorn.
Bletheration/BBC Weather Watchers
The Moon was visible through the clouds at Dalgety Bay.
Scotslass/BBC Weather Watchers
An image from Dunollie in Argyll and Bute was sent in to the BBC Weather Watchers site.
Gordons Front Garden/BBC Weather Watchers
Old Rattray lighthouse with the supermoon in the background.
Watty/BBC Weather Watchers
Portree was another spot where the supermoon could be seen.
Graham/BBC Weather Watchers
An image of the moon over Stirling.
Jamie Wallace
Jamie Wallace captured this familiar skyline with the supermoon.
PA Media
The supermoon loomed large beside the Wallace monument overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

All images are copyrighted.

