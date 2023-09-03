Scotland's papers: Online abuse warning and Yousaf's indy rally cry

Scotland's papers: Online abuse warning and Yousaf's indy rally cryPublished2 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, It's a mixed bag of stories on the front pages of Scotland's Sunday newspapers. The Sunday Post leads with an investigation into the online sexual abuse of children. The NSPCC charity tells the paper Scotland is facing "astronomical" levels of child abuse and "young people cannot wait any longer for first-of-its-kind legislation that will force tech giants to put safety at the heart of their products".Image caption, The Herald carries a picture of Humza Yousaf addressing a pro-independence rally in Edinburgh, where the first minister said Scotland was a facing a "cost-of-the-Union crisis". The paper leads with claims that Scotland's nature agency, NatureScot, has licensed farmers and landowners to kill at least 46,985 wild animals spanning 84 species in recent years.Image caption, The National devotes its entire front page to thousands of Scottish independence supporters marching through Edinburgh. It says Humza Yousaf hailed the Yes movement's "rededication to the cause" and that independence was needed "more than ever".Image caption, Away from Holyrood, the SNP's Westminster record is described as "a study in incompetence and failure" by former Labour Cabinet minister Douglas Alexander. He says people feel "scunnered" by the nationalists and the Tories. The paper also carries a picture of King Charles wearing a newly-designed kilt at the annual Braemar Gathering.Image caption, The Sunday Mail has an interview with the widow of firefighter Barry Martin who died after battling the blaze at Edinburgh's Jenners building. Shelley Martin tells the paper how she retraced her husband's last steps inside the burnt-out former department store because she wants to give as many answers as possible to their children.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday highlights data which it says shows pollution has increased in Glasgow city centre since the Scottish government's Low Emission Zone scheme was introduced on 1 June. The controversial scheme is set to be rolled out in Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh next year. A smiling King Charles, who was joined by Queen Camilla and the Princess Royal at Braemar, also makes the front page.Image caption, The Scottish Sunday Express leads on a story about the UK government's pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt giving the "upbeat" message: "Our plan is working."Image caption, "Sunak defies net zero ban on new airports" reads the headline of the Sunday Telegraph's lead story. The prime minister plans to push ahead with airport expansions against the guidance of the government's climate advisers, it reports. The paper also has a picture of King Charles wearing the new green, blue and red King Charles III tartan during his visit to the Highland game at Braemar.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.