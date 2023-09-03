Two charged after police officer hurt in Glasgow Central 'disturbance'
Two men have been charged after a police officer was hurt while responding to reports of a disturbance near Glasgow Central Station.
The incident took place on Gordon Street at about 21:45 on Saturday.
Police Scotland said one officer was injured, taken to hospital and released after treatment.
Two men, both aged 39, were arrested and charged over the incident and are due to appear in court on Monday.
A police spokesperson said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.