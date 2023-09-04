Scotland's papers: Concrete worries and programme for government

Scotland's papers: Concrete worries and programme for governmentPublished2 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman leads with the story about concrete in public buildings, saying NHS buildings are the latest worry. There is also a picture of the King with Queen Camilla at Crathie Kirk yesterday.Image caption, The Express looks at the upcoming programme of government, with the Scottish Conservatives saying that the first minister must fix what they call his "broken promises".Image caption, The Times reports that the Scottish education secretary is looking at banning mobiles in schools. The paper also says that Scotland's universities have a problem with dangerous concrete.Image caption, The Herald quotes a disability campaigner saying disabled people are "dying of poverty" and calling on the Scottish government to act.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads on a "dramatic 10-fold rise" in the number of council employees given permission to work from overseas. The figure has risen from 73 in the year 2020/21 to more than 700 last year, it reports. The story is based on Freedom of Information requests submitted to local authorities by think tank the TaxPayers' Alliance.Image caption, "Sunak yields on onshore wind farms" is the headline in the Daily Telegraph, in keeping with a recent run of stories about disagreements within government on green issues. It also says the FM is due to roll out a four-day week for the public sector.Image caption, The Daily Record is highlighting the rising cost of fuel, saying there has been one of the highest monthly increases in prices for more than two decades.Image caption, The National says the FM is set to unleash Scotland's "economic potential" in tomorrow's programme for government.Image caption, The Metro leads with a call from the boss of Tesco to see Scotland's laws on abuse of shop staff rolled out across the UK.Image caption, The i paper goes with the concrete story and the chancellor saying schools in England will be made safe at any cost. The Scottish government is quoted as saying there is no immediate risk.Image caption, The P&J has a story about the planting of new trees causing concerns about bird strikes for the RAF at Lossiemouth. It also pictures the King surrounded by family at the Braemar Gathering at the weekend.Image caption, The Evening Express has the latest twist in the ongoing story about Aberdeen's council services. It says auditors may be called in.Image caption, Edinburgh's Evening News concentrates on the city's council leader apparently mistakenly calling for an extension to the deadline for short-term let licences.Image caption, The Glasgow Times has a story about rats the size of small dogs terrorising a community.Image caption, The Courier has the story of a Perth man who is facing jail after admitting assaulting police officers. He once stood in council elections for the Liberal Democrats, it reports.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph is looking at a fire in Dundee, and is asking what is happening with the city's dilapidated buildings.Image caption, And finally, accompanied by a skeleton in sunglasses sitting on the beach, the Daily Star goes with "Trick or heat". With temperatures set to rise as the week goes on, the paper says there is the potential for "a long spell of spookily warm weather up to Halloween".Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.