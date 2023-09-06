School strikes called off ahead of new pay offer
- Published
Strikes that could have caused school closures across much of Scotland have been called off.
GMB members at 10 councils including janitors and cleaners were due to strike next Wednesday and Thursday.
The industrial action has been halted as a goodwill gesture as talks over a pay deal continue.
Councils are preparing to make a new offer but if a deal is not agreed there is likely to be widespread action by the GMB, Unison and Unite within weeks.
The three unions have rejected an average pay increase of 5.5% - with a 99p an hour rise in the living wage for the lowest paid.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.