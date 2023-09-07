RAAC forces partial closure of Stirling University Student Union
Stirling University Student Union has had to partially close after potentially dangerous concrete was found in the building.
The body said reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was discovered during a structural safety inspection on Wednesday.
The closure will affect the upstairs of the student union.
The union said it was "gutted" to make the closure at the start of term, when it was welcoming new students.
The closure will affect the Studio bar, staff offices, and the media office.
The union said it aimed to reopen its Starbucks from Thursday with a limited menu.
It said in a statement: "We are also able to put on a range of evening activity as advertised in our Welcome Week.
"It may however mean that some events may not go ahead as planned due to logistical issues of having the Venue open as a daily social space and bar."
The student union added that the news had come as a shock.
It added: "We are gutted, as it isn't the start to the term we've been hoping for, but rest assured we'll do all we can to still make it a welcome to remember."