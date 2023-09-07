Sam Eljamel: Public inquiry into disgraced NHS Tayside brain surgeon to be announced
- Published
Scottish ministers will announce a public inquiry into the disgraced brain surgeon Sam Eljamel, BBC Scotland News understands.
Eljamel harmed dozens of patients at NHS Tayside, leaving some with life-changing injuries.
He was suspended in 2013 and now works as a surgeon in Libya. Almost 150 former patients have called for an inquiry.
The Scottish government will make a statement at Holyrood this afternoon.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
