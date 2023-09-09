Scotland's papers: Network Rail crash fine and fan bus plan scrapped

Scotland's papers: Network Rail crash fine and fan bus plan scrappedPublished16 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The i reports that Network Rail has been fined £6.7m after admitting a series of failings which led to the deaths of three people in a train crash near Stonehaven. The Aberdeen to Glasgow service derailed at Carmont after hitting a landslide following heavy rain in August 2020.Image caption, The Network Rail crash fine is the highest financial penalty to have been imposed on the company, according to The Scotsman. It was reduced from a potential £10m after Network Rail admitted to criminal charges. The judge said that "opportunities to take appropriate action were missed".Image caption, The Courier reports that one of the three Network Rail Crash victims worked for a Fife firm as a tug boat master. Christopher Stuchbury worked for the firm for 24 years.Image caption, A controversial plan to shake up how football supporters' buses operate in Scotland has been shelved, reports the Weekend Telegraph. The Traffic Commissioners for Great Britain unveiled plans for new guidelines on what the supporters' buses could do on match days, which included any pub stops only being allowed at premises which serve a "substantial meal" with alcohol bought. The move was widely criticised.Image caption, In The Herald, drivers coming into Glasgow from "affluent suburbs" that were once part of the city could be asked to pay a congestion charge. The deputy council leader Ricky Bell said it was not realistic to expect boundaries to be redrawn, but people who drive into the city and use its services should contribute to the running of the city.Image caption, The Times leads with escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife. An unnamed relative urges Khalife to hand himself in as the search for the former HMP Wandsworth inmate enters its fourth day. "If I could talk to him, I would tell him to end this and give himself up, even though I understand he is afraid," the relative says. Met Police are investigating a reported sighting of Khalife near Wandsworth roundabout on Wednesday morning.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads on comments from former Bank of England governor Lord King of Lothbury, who warns the bank "has weakened its ability to fight inflation" because of the effort spent on trying to help tackle climate change and reach net zero. The paper reports comments from Lord King in an interview where he says Britain's influence on achieving global net zero emissions are "negligible" and the government has "put too much emphasis on 'arbitrary dates' banning petrol and diesel cars and gas boilers". PM Rishi Sunak, as chancellor in 2021, instructed BoE policymakers to support growth and enable the "transition to a net zero economy", the paper adds.Image caption, Daniel Khalife is also a prominent feature in Saturday's Scottish Daily Mail, which teases a "manhunt special" inside the paper. But the lead story is an interview with a seriously ill teenage girl who the paper reports will "fight NHS doctors who she says wish to 'impose certain death' on her by withdrawing her life-preserving treatment". The 19-year-old has a rare degenerative condition and wants to join clinical trials in North America, but, as the paper reports, "doctors have taken her to court claiming she is 'actively dying' and should be placed in palliative care".Image caption, Livingston boss David Martindale has told the Daily Record how being stabbed as a teenager drove him to a life of gang violence in a bid to gain "social status". He spoke out to warn young people against the serious consequences of choosing a life of crime.Image caption, It is "utter nonsense" to suggest that the Scottish Government is "scared" of talking about independence, senior minister Neil Gray has told The National. The wellbeing economy secretary responded to suggestions from the Alba party that independence was not "central" to the SNP's policies following the Programme for Government.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports on a 64-year-old pub-goer sexually assaulting a female police officer in Elgin. He admitted the assault at the town's sheriff court.Image caption, A driver left a biker with "life-changing injuries" after a hit-and-run at the Guild Street and Market Street junction in Aberdeen, according to the Evening Express.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports on a council tax error causing a £138 increase in a widow's monthly bills.Image caption, And the Edinburgh Evening News unveils a new front page design.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.