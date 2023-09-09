Scotland's papers: Network Rail crash fine and fan bus plan scrapped

Image caption,

The Daily Telegraph leads on comments from former Bank of England governor Lord King of Lothbury, who warns the bank "has weakened its ability to fight inflation" because of the effort spent on trying to help tackle climate change and reach net zero. The paper reports comments from Lord King in an interview where he says Britain's influence on achieving global net zero emissions are "negligible" and the government has "put too much emphasis on 'arbitrary dates' banning petrol and diesel cars and gas boilers". PM Rishi Sunak, as chancellor in 2021, instructed BoE policymakers to support growth and enable the "transition to a net zero economy", the paper adds.