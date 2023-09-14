Your pictures of Scotland: 8 - 15 September

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 8 and 15 September.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Callum Gilbert
Shellfish diver Callum Gilbert said of this shot: "Photo taken on route to Jura. The boat was surrounded by a pod of 50ish dancing dolphins."
Fiona Alexander
Fiona Alexander captioned her submission to the gallery: A scenic drive north.
William Firth
William Firth came across these sheep sheltering from hot weather at the Standing Stones of Stenness.
Norval Strachan
Norval Strachan took this picture from Tayport. Norval said: "The early morning mist retreated and the sun came out allowing me to take this picture of Pile lighthouse on the Tay estuary."
John Quinn
John Quinn, of Motherwell, took this early morning view looking north over a Rannoch Moor taken from the summit of Stob a’Choire Odhair. John said: "The very early start was worth it."
Anne Murphy
Anne Murphy captioned her image Costa del Culross. Anne said: "I took this at Bessies Café in Culross. Reminds me of little Spanish tapas bars."
Kevin McGonigle
Kevin McGonigle said of his picture: "RAF Typhoon display jet Blackjack aka Anarchy 1 at the Ayr Air Show creating the fluffy stuff."
Simon Law
"Mountain biking at misty Kinnoul Hill," said Simon Law of this shot.
David Carvel
David Carvel, of St Andrews, said this knitted post box decoration in Ceres made him smile.
Samantha Leslie
Samantha Leslie, of Loughborough, watched the sunrise from the Old Man of Storr in Skye.
Stephen Hollas
Stephen Hollas sent in this picture taken from Carrick Beach, near Gatehouse of Fleet. Stephen, of Strathaven, said: "We spent five days round this area and witnessed some fantastic sunsets , this one is no exception."
Ian Downie
Ian Downie captured his picture of a gull and the Red Arrows from Ayr beach
Frances Hill
Frances Hill's picture of her friend Penny. Frances said: "We went paddle boarding at dawn in North Berwick and saw the sunrise over the Bass Rock."
Conor Marlborough
Conor Marlborough, of Edinburgh, captured this scene from the top of Arthur's Seat. Conor said: "I'm not sure if it is a cloud inversion - it was certainly a cool morning - or if it is a brief haar. Beautiful either way."
Graham Christie
Graham Christie's view over Gare Loch to Garelochhead and the Arrochar Alps.
Tatyana Georgieva
Tatyana Georgieva, of Hamilton, took this image of foggy Muiryhall Street, Coatbridge. Tatyana said: "Suddenly, you have the feeling of being lost in another time. It was very surreal."
Jim Sutherland
Jim Sutherland, of Ormiston, said: "Visiting my hometown of Lerwick in Shetland for the first time in seven years, I was surprised to see the town somewhat overshadowed by an enormous cruise ship."
Michelle Law
Michelle Law, of Fort William, said of her picture: "An A400M Atlas flying low over Corpach in front of Ben Nevis."
Sandra Nelson
A picture from Sandra Nelson's holiday in Skye. She said: "It’s a view towards the Cuillins from Torrin."
Angela Fitzpatrick
The Aurora Borealis seen from Balloch in a picture by Angela Fitzpatrick.
Jane Roberts
Jane Roberts' photo from next to her home in Scalpay.
Tim Crockett
Tim Crockett's view of Lamlash Bay, Isle of Arran, taken while on his morning commute.
Chris Irwin
Chris Irwin took this picture of a sunrise at Lichen Caithness Reindeer Centre.
Lisa Stewart
Lisa Stewart, of Edinburgh, submitted this entry to the gallery. Lisa said: "My friends and I walked from Burntisland to Aberdour and back. Aberdour harbour looked fantastic in the September sunshine."
Derek Townsend
Derek Townsend took his picture at Loch Creran Marina at sunset. Derek said: "The colouring and reflection make it special, I think."
Gosia Karczewska
Gosia Karczewska captioned this image: Scottish Borders in the fog.
Susan Welsh
Susan Welsh, of Tayport, said of her entry: "Visiting Dunrobin Castle on a lovely sunny day."
Terry McKenna
Terry McKenna's photo of Newport-on-Tay's Scottie dog.
Hugh Maxwell
Hugh Maxwell, of Darvel, travelled over to Glenbuck Loch near Muirkirk in Ayrshire to capture a sunrise. Hugh said: "It was very cloudy but suddenly the sky burst into colour and the light also illuminated the hills. It was a wonderful moment that only lasted a few minutes."
Donald Young
Donald Young captured the Northern Lights from Rickarton, Stonehaven.
Ross Mackle
Ross Mackle, of Glasgow, snapped this sunset over Buachaille Etive Mòr.
Iona Bruce
"Just waiting on a bus," said Iona Bruce who spotted these afternoon would-be travellers at Pennygael on the Isle of Mull.
Susan Anderson
Susan Anderson said of her picture: "The view from Raasay Distillery across to the mountains of Skye. The temperature inversion was so stunning."

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.