In pictures: Italian town Barga celebrates links with Scotland

Barga Scottish weekendGiornale di Barga
The Italian town of Barga has a long-standing links with Scotland

A small town in Tuscany has been celebrating its long-standing links with Scotland.

Many people from Barga and the towns and villages nearby emigrated in the first part of the 20th Century.

It has led to it being called the "most Scottish town in Italy" and it hosted a weekend of celebrations.

Among the attractions were bagpipe playing, dancing, a market selling a range of products and even the serving of a full Scottish breakfast.

Getty Images
Many people left Barga in the first half of the 20th Century to seek a new life further north
Giornale di Barga
A full Scottish breakfast was being offered during the weekend
Giornale di Barga
Barga has been described as "the most Scottish town in Italy"
Giornale di Barga
A range of events took place throughout the weekend
Giornale di Barga
Many Scottish Italians can trace their roots back to Barga and its nearby towns and villages
Giornale di Barga
The sound of the pipes was a familiar one over the course of the weekend
Giornale di Barga
The celebrations took place over three days in the Tuscan town
Giornale di Barga
The Scottish-Italian tartan was prominent during the event
Giornale di Barga
A market offering Scottish produce proved a hit with residents
Giornale di Barga
Crowds turned out in the heart of Barga's old town to watch the proceedings

All images are copyrighted.

