No prosecution plan for drug consumption rooms
Scotland's chief law officer has said it would not be in the public interest to prosecute users of drug consumption rooms for simple possession offences.
The move could help pave the way for such facilities to be established despite opposition from Westminster.
Drugs law is reserved to the UK government but Scotland has some leeway in setting its own prosecution rules.
Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC said she would be prepared to publish such a policy, if she was asked to do so.
But in a statement she added: "It does not amount to an exclusion zone whereby a range of criminality is tolerated."
Scotland continues to have the worst drug death rate in the UK and the rest of Europe, although the latest figures showed some progress.
Drug consumption rooms - facilities where people can inject drugs under supervision - have been advocated by campaigners as a harm reduction measure as part of a wider strategy.
According to studies, they can reduce overdose deaths, public injecting and drug-related litter, while a range of bodies and health experts - including the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh - have backed previous Scottish proposals.
The Home Affairs Committee at Westminster recently recommended that permission be given for a pilot project to run in Scotland.
But the call was swiftly rejected by the Home Office which said there was "no safe way to take illegal drugs", and its focus was on treatment and recovery coupled with policing to tackle supply.
First Minister Humza Yousaf urged the UK government to look at the "really strong evidence base" for piloting a safer drugs consumption facility.
He told BBC Scotland News: "It's not a silver bullet, it's one tool that we can use to help us deal with the drugs death issues that we have here in Scotland."
Scotland's Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Elena Whitham welcomed the Lord Advocate's statement and said it removed an obstacle to establishing the first official Safer Drug Consumption Facility in the UK.
The minister has been examining plans for a pilot project developed by Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) and Police Scotland, facilitated by the Scottish government.
Ms Whitham said those plans could now be presented for approval to the Glasgow City Integration Joint Board - which brings together council and health officials.
She added: "While the service would still be limited to some extent, due to the reserved Misuse of Drugs Act, we are confident it would save lives.
"We know from evidence from more than 100 facilities worldwide that Safer Drug Consumption Facilities work. It is now time to see this approach piloted in Scotland."
Legal duty
Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said the force was committed to working in partnership to reduce the harm associated with problematic substance use and addiction.
He added: "Our approach to any initiative aimed at tackling these harms will be to establish how best policing can support it within the confines of the law.
"It is important to note that existing legislation will not be changing and, while we may take an overall supportive policing approach, police officers will still be bound by their legal duty to uphold the law and will not be able to simply ignore acts of criminality which they see occurring."
Shortly after Dorothy Bain's appointment as Lord Advocate in 2021, she announced that people caught with Class A drugs such as heroin for personal use in Scotland could be dealt with by means of a police warning rather than prosecution.
Last year the number of people who died due to drug misuse in Scotland fell by 279, the lowest level for five years.
Figures from National Records of Scotland show 1,051 people died of drug misuse in 2022.