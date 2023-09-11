Alan Rough: Moroccan earthquake was most frightening moment of my life

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme, Alan Rough said: "The moment it happened was most frightening moment of my life, and that was with us 30 miles away from the quake itself."The whole room was visibly shaking, everything flying off the counter. It was just a horrendous experience you didn't know if the building was going to fall down on top of you. You didn't know where to go, you didn't know whether to run left, you didn't know whether to go right.