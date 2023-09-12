Summer rise in number of Scots looking for work
The number of Scots looking for work rose over the summer, according to the latest unemployment figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said up to 4.3% of the workforce was seeking employment from May to July, matching the rate of unemployment for the UK as a whole.
Scotland's rate had been lower than the UK for the previous 12 months, and at low rates by pre-pandemic standards.
The ONS estimates 122,000 Scots were looking for work in early summer.
Its projections, based on the labour force survey, point to a drop in the number counted as "economically inactive", including those who have long-term illness, students and those caring for family.