Scotland v England: Tartan Army confident for a win
- Published
The anticipation is rising across Glasgow as Scotland prepare to take on England in a football match celebrating 150 years since the two teams first met.
Over 50,000 football fans are expected at Hampden Park to watch Scotland take on the 'Auld Enemy' on Tuesday.
The last meeting of the two teams ended in a 0-0 draw at Wembley.
However, the Scotland side have won the last five matches leaving fans feeling confident ahead of the game.
Tamsin Sandiford is originally from Birmingham, but tonight she'll be cheering on Scotland.
"I'd have to find a new place to live if I supported England. I've been with my partner for eight years now so I've just adopted it. I love Scotland, I love Hampden, I love the culture."
Her fiancé, Jason Monaghan said there's a lot of pressure on both teams.
He said: "It's a friendly but when Scotland and England meet there's no such thing as a friendly, you're playing for the pride of two countries that have such a bitter rivalry.
"Whenever the two meet in competition that all just gets brought up. Emotions run high between both sets of fans.
"It could be a game of cards between Scotland and England and it would still be bitter."
Steve Clark's team have five wins from the last five games, having avoided a loss in the last 11 qualifying games.
The England team come into the game on the back of a draw with Ukraine.
Friends, Kieran Lugton, Liam Risi and Connor Cranston travelled from Musselburgh for the game - and are feeling confident Scotland will muster a win.
Connor told the BBC: "On paper England probably are a stronger team but they don't have the team spirit Scotland has. I think England need to bring their best game to beat us."
Kieran added: "For the first time playing against England, I'm actually confident. It should be them that's nervous because we've not been beaten in 11 games.
"This is the fixture everyone looks forward too, you can't miss it."
Angie McKenzie from Dunfermline will be cheering on Scotland with her best friend Karen Smith - and their sons, Cammy Mitchell and Kyle Smith.
She said: "We've all just come back from Cyprus for the away game. We absolutely loved it. It was a great time and now we're here for the England game, it's a massive game.
Angie continued: "We've been following Scotland for 20-plus years and our boys have been coming for about 10 years. It's great to now experience it with our grown up boys.
"This is the best run we've had in my lifetime. I've been through the Berti Vogts era, and this is the best run we've had in a long time. The group of boys are just tremendous. I'm feeling positive."
Eleven-year-old Erin Binnie will be at the game tonight with her dad David and her big brother Ryan, 14.
She said: "I've got a big Scotland flag painted on my face with lots of glitter because I'm supporting Scotland.
"I go to the games with my dad and my big brother and it's really fun. If Scotland win, I'll give my dad a cuddle."
Kick off between Scotland and England is at 19:45 GMT.
Listen to coverage on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound programme.