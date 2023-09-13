Scotland's papers: Thousands missing in dam tragedy and 'Hampden sore'Published14 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, ScotsmanImage caption, An image of a dejected Andy Robertson dominates the front page of the Scotsman, after Scotland's 3-1 loss to England in a friendly clash to mark the 150th anniversary of the fixture. The paper also reports there are about 100 drug deaths a month in Scotland, while work to start a safe drug consumption room in Glasgow is "weeks away".Image source, The HeraldImage caption, The devastating aftermath of catastrophic flooding in Libya is illustrated in a large image on the front page of the Scotsman. The paper reports that more than 2,000 people were killed in one city, while 10,000 are missing. Meanwhile the lead story reports on a drop in the number of affordable homes being approved for building in Scotland.Image source, MetroImage caption, The Libyan dam burst also makes the front of the Metro which says one local emergency official described "apocalyptic scenes" in the coastal city of Derma. Hichen Abu Chkiouar said bodies were "lying everywhere - in the sea, in valleys, under buildings", and an estimated 25% of the city had collapsed.Image source, The iImage caption, Several papers lead with stories about fears for the future of the state pension triple lock. It ensures pensioners receive an annual increase of whichever is highest of average earnings, inflation or 2.5%. The i reports that next year's increase could be the last as both the Conservatives and Labour have yet to say if they will back it beyond the election.Image source, Scottish Daily MailImage caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports a warning from UK Pensions Minister Mel Stride, who said the government was committed to keeping the mechanism "at the moment" but insisted it was "not sustainable" in the long term.Image source, Daily ExpressImage caption, The Scottish Daily Express reports that pensioners should receive a 8.5% boost to their pensions next year - matching wage growth - but Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering limiting the rise to 7.8% by removing bonuses from their calculations. The paper says campaigners have warned the PM to "keep his triple lock promise".Image source, P&JImage caption, Speeding bikers on the North Coast 500 are causing concern for one of the local communities on the popular Highland tourist route, according to the Press and Journal. Residents say motorcyclists are reaching speeds of more than 100mph on the stretch between Bonar Bridge and Invershin and warn that they are putting lives at risk.Image source, CourierImage caption, A search for a person seen in the River Tay on Monday night is continuing, according to the lead story in The Courier. The paper reports that five police divers joined the search of the river in Perth on Tuesday.Image source, Daily RecordImage caption, Former Love Island star Laura Anderson lost 1.6 litres of blood during an "horrendous" birth, according to the Daily Record. The 34-year-old Scot became a first time mum to daughter Bonnie Rose last month.Image source, Evening ExpressImage caption, The Evening Express reports that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who choked a stripper unconscious in Aberdeen and then fled to Lithuania.Image source, Daily TelegraphImage caption, According to the Daily Telegraph, former defence secretary Ben Wallace has said human rights laws have become a serious risk to national security and are thwarting efforts to stop terrorists. In his first interview since stepping down as defence secretary, Mr Wallace said: "Unless the international human rights bandwagon recognises the world we live in today is transnational... we'll drive people to take more extreme measures"Image source, The NationalImage caption, The National reports that Angela Raynor, Labour's deputy leader, has "blanked" calls from trade unionists to give Scotland powers over workers' rights.Image source, Edinburgh Evening NewsImage caption, A call to reopen a path up Arthur's Seat - known as the Radical Road - makes the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News. The paper says the road was closed as a temporary measure in 2018 due to concerns about rockfalls but it has never reopened.Image source, Evening TelegraphImage caption, Concerns about a "significant rise" in the number of people using crack cocaine in Dundee make the front page of the Evening Telegraph. The paper reports that the issue was raised in the Scottish Parliament by MSP Michael Marra. Drugs Minister Elena Whitham said she was keeping a "close eye" on the city.Image source, Glasgow TimesImage caption, An illegal car park in the centre of Glasgow is still operating four years after the city council ordered it be shut down, according to the Glasgow Times. The paper says council bosses have been pursuing car park operator Smart Parking Ltd after discovering it did not have planning permission.Image source, Daily StarImage caption, And the Daily Star of Scotland has some valuable life advice - never give more than 85% or you risk burn out.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.