West Lothian zoo could re-home bear that survived Ukraine attack
- Published
A bear from Ukraine who survived the Russian shelling of a zoo in Donetsk is set for a new home in Scotland.
Yampil, who is is a 12-year-old Asiatic black bear, is named after the village in which he was brought up.
He was found there after the onslaught last October. Most of the 200 other animals in the zoo were killed in the attack.
Keepers at Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian are now raising money to bring Yampil there in 2024.
The village of Yampil lies in the Donetsk province of eastern Ukraine. This part of the country came under the control of Russian-backed separatists in 2014 and became the site of heavy fighting in late 2022.
It remains a front line in the war, with fifteen people killed in a recent explosion there.
Yampil was found concussed after shelling last autumn. He was moved out of the country through Poland to the Natuurhulpcentrum animal sanctuary in Belgium, where he is currently being looked after.
Brian Curran, the owner of Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder, said he and his staff are committed to giving Yampil a new life.
"When we were made aware of the awful treatment and conditions Yampil was subjected to, our hearts broke - we were just so amazed he was still alive and well," he said.
The bear was discovered by Ukrainian soldiers who called on the support of animal welfare volunteers who specialise in rescuing animals affected by war.
"He [Yampil] was in terrible condition. Five more days and they wouldn't have been able to save him," Mr Curran said.
"We knew instantly that we had to help, and immediately committed to giving Yampil a new start in life - despite knowing how much of an investment it would cost the zoo."
The Five Sisters Zoo, which is already home to rescued bears, is looking to raise £200,000 to build an enclosure to look after Yampil.
Frederik Thoelen, a spokesperson for Natuurhulpcentrum, said they are very grateful Five Sisters Zoo can offer Yampil "the future he deserves".
He said: "If one animal deserves a good and better future, it's without doubt war-victim Yampil. And from previous experiences, we know it's exactly what Five Sisters Zoo can offer this magnificent Asiatic black bear."
Asiatic black bears are also known as moon bears due to the distinctive crescent-shaped yellow fur on their chests.
They are medium-sized bears averaging 4.5 - 5.4ft (137-165cm) in height, and weighing 90-115kg. The males are often heavier and can weigh up to 181kg.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources classifies the Asiatic black bear as a vulnerable species, with estimates suggesting there are fewer than 60,000 of them left in the world.